SENECA FALLS — Republicans gained almost full control of the Town Board Tuesday, easily defeating two incumbent Democrats.
It mirrored what happened throughout Seneca County, with GOP candidates winning every contested race.
Unofficially, Frank Sinicropi was the leading vote-getter in Seneca Falls with 1,279, 30 more than fellow newcomer Kaitlyn Laskoski. Doug Avery tallied 986 votes in his effort to win a second four-year term, while Dave DeLelys received 922 votes in his campaign for a third term.
Sinicropi and Laskoski will join Supervisor Mike Ferrara and board member Dawn Dyson in the new Republican majority. As of Jan. 1, Steve Churchill will be the lone Democrat.
“It feels wonderful,” Laskoski said. “I look forward to working for the community, to fighting for this community.”
She attributed her win to working with the local fire department, to learning about the community’s needs, going door to door, and making herself visible.
Laskoski said the Seneca Meadows landfill was a big issue and she will advocate sitting down with landfill officials to talk about a new Host Community Agreement to improve the terms for the town.
Sinicropi, who suffered a death in his family, could not be reached for comment.
Avery said he was disappointed with the result.
“I was convinced the town had a future free of the landfill,” he said. “We could make it through the revenue lost and have a vision of a place as a non-landfill town. But the people have spoken. They want the financial benefits, and they were successful in making this a referendum on a single issue of fear of tax increases”
DeLelys said he was “fighting the landfill, not Frank and Kaitlyn. The landfill won, and I hate to see what happens in the future. They will get even more landfill money coming in, lower taxes, and we’ll likely see the landfill go on for years.”
The hotly contested race featured the landfill and the town’s Local Law 3-2016 as the major campaign issues. The latter legislation stipulates that Seneca Meadows must close by the end of 2025.
Sinicropi and Laskoski wanted to negotiate a new HCA and expressed fears abut the loss of jobs and $3 million in annual revenue to the town and its impact on taxpayers.