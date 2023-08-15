PENN YAN — In a case that spanned an area from Lake Ontario to the Pennsylvania border, the last of the defendants in the “Fat Daddy’s” arrests has taken a plea deal.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said Jamie Walker of Elmira pleaded guilty to a felony charge of criminal tax fraud on Friday in Yates County Court.
Casella added that in a coordinated effort involving state officials, the corporate entity Fat Daddy’s reached a plea agreement to a felony charge of second-degree attempted grand larceny.
“Integral to these resolutions, executed settlement agreements have been finalized, resulting in the forfeiture of an impressive $227,894 in cash, which was previously seized by the New York State Police,” Casella wrote in an email to the Times on Monday.
Walker was among six people who faced charges, including enterprise corruption, conspiracy, tax fraud, and criminal possession of cannabis, following the raids of Fat Daddy’s smoke shops and other sites in Yates, Schuyler, Chemung, and Monroe counties. Casella said they were part of a criminal enterprise that included Fat Daddy’s locations in Penn Yan, Watkins Glen, Elmira, and Penfield. All the locations opened following social media posts.
State police executed 11 search warrants at businesses and homes on two dates last year. They seized 114 pounds of marijuana, more than $250,000 in cash, what was described as a “considerable amount” of concentrated synthetic marijuana, and several weapons.
According to media reports, the Fat Daddy’s in Watkins Glen was operating as a marijuana “sticker shop,” exploiting a loophole in state law after marijuana possession was legalized in New York. Legally, people could not buy marijuana directly from a store but could buy a sticker and be gifted marijuana.
In early 2022, the state cannabis management office sent letters to sticker shop owners saying marijuana gifting is illegal. The businesses were given cease-and-desist orders, but Casella said those orders essentially were ignored, and those running Fat Daddy’s locations were collecting sales tax on the marijuana but not remitting it to the state.
“A pivotal milestone has now been reached, as all matters pertinent to this case have been effectively resolved through comprehensive plea agreements,” said Casella, who credited the state police special investigations unit. “Their dedication and tireless commitment have played a crucial role in untangling the complexities of this investigation, which spanned across four counties from the Pennsylvania border to the shores of Lake Ontario.”
Casella added that defendants in the case have been ordered to make restitution to the state Department of Taxation and Finance.
“Significantly, this resolution has not only held the illegal sticker shops accountable for their actions but has also led to the seizure of multiple illegal firearms,” he said. “This positive outcome underscores the broader societal benefits of these legal proceedings, promoting safety and security within our communities. The successful conclusion of these proceedings stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of all those involved, showcasing the efficacy of a well-coordinated legal response.”