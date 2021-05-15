It’s no question providing education during the 2020-21 school year has been stressful. The challenges have extended to school district business officials, who’ve had to deal with a very uncertain aid picture and ever shifting financial scenarios.
For the most part, however, Finger Lakes area school districts have seen aid increases, allowing for more modest than expected tax levy increases in their 2021-22 school budget proposals.
While it’s good news for many, district officials had to wait until the very last minute for it.
“You never know what is going to happen, and we are at the mercy of April 1 (when the state budget is due) of knowing what we’re getting,” said Seneca Falls Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman.
In Seneca Falls, the proposed $31.5 million budget is up 6.06% (primarily due to debt service costs associated with the current capital project that are now on the books). However, the proposed tax levy carries only a 0.90% increase. Clingerman said because of the state’s shifting financial picture this past pandemic year, the district built its budget with very little increases and used reserves and fund balance to offset spending increases.
But because Seneca Falls received a 27% phased-in increase in foundation aid, the district was able to reduce its reliance on reserves and reduce the projected tax levy increase from its original 1.9% to 0.9%. Consequently Clingerman said he’s heard no rumblings about the school budget proposal — in fact, just the opposite.
“People are appreciative of the additional funding to keep the tax levy down,” he said.
In Geneva, the district’s $60 million proposed budget is up 1.84% over this year’s spending plan and carries a 1% tax levy increase, thanks in part to an extra $995,523 in state foundation aid over this year. The district also is using about $1.7 million in fund balance and reserves to balance the budget, district officials said. They noted in a press release that this proposal’s 1% tax levy increase is the lowest since the tax cap levy was instituted in 2011 — and also the lowest in at least two decades.
“We had anticipated a larger funding gap based on the governor’s proposal of education aid, but we were relieved to see the Legislature approve a budget that was friendlier to school districts,” Superintendent Patricia Garcia said in a press release.
In Newark, the proposed budget is up 1.13% and carries a 1.9% tax levy increase. Business Manager Ed Gnau said in the past that district has hovered around a 2.6% tax levy increase.
“Any increase in state aid is great, so this year it was a great help,” said Gnau, who, along with Superintendent Susan Hasenauer, isn’t banking on it continuing.
“(The state) can give and they can take away,” he said. “It’s the year after that makes us nervous.”
Hasenauer said in an email that federal funds that trickled to the state budget have been beneficial in the short term, but she questions how fully funding foundation aid will continue going forward. She wondered if the state will make good on fully funding foundation aid or “do their aid adjustments” and remove the anticipated increase.
“Looking to the future it is difficult to budget for funds that schools should have received and have not, but yet are now being told that they will receive these funds in the future,” Hasenauer wrote.
Gnau said his understanding is that the state’s intent to continue restoring some foundation aid depends on federal funds.
“If we don’t have those coming in the next year or the following one it remains to be seen (what the state will do),” he said.
A rush at the end
Gnau and Romulus Superintendent Marty Rotz said the aid picture was especially last-minute this year for several reasons. Rotz noted the initial January state aid runs were in a much different format than in past years, making them more difficult to navigate. When the district received final numbers in April they were in a more familiar format, Rotz said, yet still “that’s a critical three months of budget planning.”
Gnau noted usually January’s state aid runs are generally close to what districts ultimately receive, but that was not the case this year, creating what he described as “a real quick rush at the end.”
Romulus was a local district that actually suffered a state aid decrease. Its foundation aid actually increased by almost $114,000 but its expense-driven aid (i.e. transportation and BOCES services) dropped, leading to an overall decrease of just over $270,000. Romulus’ proposed budget is actually down 2.71% from this school year, and its proposed tax levy is rising 0.90%.
Because last fall the state was warning school officials to prepare for 20% of its aid being withheld, “we went into the school year on a fiscal diet,” Rotz said. It was “an uncomfortable” first two-thirds of the year because of that fear, he added.
But despite a stressful year in both anticipation and practice, Rotz said this is one of the more solid budgets Romulus has developed thanks to strong reserves and lean spending. He’s proud of the fact Romulus has had tax levy increases ranging from 0% to just under 1% for seven straight years.
“We constantly try to create efficiencies,” he said, whether it’s breakage through retirements, not refilling certain positions, staff sharing duties or purchasing services in different ways. “It’s not just one thing; it’s a number of small things that add up.”
To be determined
Many school district officials are still trying to learn the parameters of federal stimulus aid; in fact, Gnau is signed up for a webinar next week to get more details.
This federal funding is akin to grants where school districts must identify a need, develop a budget and apply for funding — which has specific COVID-related uses such as addressing learning gaps or improving health and safety measures. Rotz said it appears Romulus qualifies for $1.3 million over three years and is eligible for $565,000 next year.
Officials are just beginning to determine where the needs are in their districts and are wary of hiring new staff right off the bat because the funding is short term and could create what Rotz termed “a fiscal cliff.”
“We are in the planning stages of how to use the stimulus dollars to address learning losses over the next three years,” he said. “We do not yet know if this will involve additional staff, but that is certainly one possibility. “
Clingerman said Seneca Falls staff are currently looking at programming needs and data.
“At some buildings/grade levels, the data may require us to look more closely at staffing and providing interventions/services to address academic needs” he said.
In Newark, Hasenauer anticipates minimal staffing changes because of federal restrictions on how the money can be spent. Like other districts, staff there are just beginning to evaluate any learning gaps to ensure aid is being spent on specific academic needs.
Geneva school officials say they do not anticipate staff increases; however, the district is planning a “rigorous” summer academy for students pre-K through 12 to address learning loss and provide transition programming for the next school year. Some students will be recommended to attend, while others will be encouraged (for enrichment, for example). Free breakfast and lunch, as well as transportation. will be provided.
Pre-K and students entering kindergarten this fall will attend July 12-29; students in grades 1-12 will have a July 12 to Aug. 12 session.
The academy will consist of:
• Targeted Instruction/Credit Recovery: Programs focused on providing students with the opportunity to work on content and close learning gaps or regain credits from the school year.
• Enrichment/Acceleration: Programs that allow students to explore topics of interest or a variety of subjects. Programs that also enable them to build knowledge prior to enrolling in advanced coursework
• Transition/Bridging Programming: Programs that provide transition preparation at the most critical points in a student’s school career. (For students entering kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades.)
District officials say the Geneva Scholars Academy will be funded through grants, namely Extended School Day, 21st Century and the American Rescue Plan.