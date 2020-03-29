HOPEWELL — The last “Naples 85” dog, Butterball, has been adopted. The “Naples 85,” all Cairn and Yorkshire terriers ranging from 4 months to 6 years old, began the fight of their lives when they were rescued July 31 of last year by the Ontario County Humane Society. The “Naples 85” quickly grew to 96 when additional dogs were seized, making it one of the worst animal cruelty cases seen in Ontario County.
The Humane Society took in the “Naples 85,” but the resource strain was so spectacular that the shelter was forced to put out a call for support — and the community rallied. In less than three weeks of the “Naples 85” being seized, the outpouring of financial support tallied more than $133,000. The financial support aided in treating the dogs for fleas, allergies and parasites, spaying, neutering and other treatments required to get them well.
The Ontario County Humane society worked tirelessly to get the dogs healthy, and screened more than 240 adoption applications to match the dogs with the best caregivers. Now, all 96 dogs have moved on to happy and healthier lives with their new families in forever homes.
“We cannot begin to express our gratitude for the generous outpouring of support from our community,” Ontario County Humane Society Shelter Manager Dianne Faas said. “Providing the proper care for nearly 100 sick terries was no easy feat and we could not have done this without you.”
April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month. Throughout the month, the Ontario County Humane Society asks that you do your part to raise awareness of cruelty to dogs, cats and other animals by taking the steps to prevent it and save lives:
• Prevent animal cruelty through education and working toward getting anti-cruelty legislation passed and enforced in your area.
• Report cruelty or neglect to local law enforcement, your local animal control agency, a humane organization or an animal shelter that is funded by local taxpayers.
• Support your local rescue organizations. If you can, volunteer, donate supplies or money, foster or adopt an animal.
• Spread the word on social media to help raise awareness about animals in need.
• Adopt, don’t shop. If you know someone who is looking for a new pet, encourage them to consider adoption rather than purchasing a dog, cat or other animal.
For more information on the Ontario County Humane society and animals available for adoption, visit www.ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.