GENEVA — The Champlin family can certainly share lessons when it comes to lasting love.
The six siblings who grew up in Geneva on Castle Road have all been married 40 years or more. Considering the U.S. divorce rate flirts with 50 percent, and all of the Champlin siblings are still alive in their 60s and 70s, that’s quite a feat to celebrate this Valentine’s season.
The Champlin siblings range in age from 73 (that’s Danny, the oldest) to Elizabeth “Betty” Champlin Davoli, the youngest at 60. Four still live in the Geneva area while the other two are in Rochester. Davoli said they are still close, and she hosts the Champlin family Christmas every year on the first weekend of December.
The siblings and their spouses are:
- Daniel Champlin and Virginia Fisher, married Aug. 22, 1970
- Ed and Kathy Champlin, married March 20, 1976
- Linda Champlin and Edward Sharp, married Sept. 4, 1976
- Mary Champlin and Larry Townley, married April 1, 1978
- Joanne Champlin and John Owens, married Sept. 8, 1978
- Elizabeth “Betty” Champlin and John Davoli, married March 31, 1979
The oldest, Daniel, and his wife, Virginia, will celebrate their 50th anniversary this August.
The youngest sibling, Davoli, points to her parents Edward and Mary Jane Champlin — who married in 1946 after Edward returned from World War II — as setting the example. Edward worked for NYSEG for 35-plus years and Mary Jane was a homemaker (she worked at Shuron Optical before her marriage). Edward died in 2006 and Mary Jane passed away three years later in 2009.
“I think we had a good example with our parents,” said Davoli, who also mentioned the positive impact of a Catholic grade school education. “They were very much like June and Ward Cleaver.”
Davoli’s sister, Linda Champlin Sharp of Rochester, agreed that their parents were the role models when it came to successful marriages.
But she laughed at the characterization of her hard-working mother as akin to June Cleaver.
“She was not the lady with the pearls and the perfectly pressed dress,” Sharp said.
That’s because raising six children is hard work and in those days much of that labor landed on mom. Sharp called her mother “a saint” who never complained about the non-stop ironing of clothes or cooking what amounted to a Thanksgiving dinner every night for the family of eight and an uncle who lived next door.
“They stayed in their lanes as far as what they did,” she said of their marriage.
Sharp added that whatever disagreements her parents may have had they worked out privately.
”I can honestly say I never saw my parents angry at each other or fight,” she said.
When Davoli thinks about her parents and her own 40 years of marriage, she settled on two words as the secret to success: respect and love.
She also recalled that her parents were supportive of their children and their spouses, but never interfered.
“They didn’t tell anybody how to live their life,” she said.
Her sister agreed, saying they were not ones to give advice or share negative comments — “and that’s a hard thing to do.”
When she looks back on that period of nine years when all of the Champlin siblings got hitched, Davoli seemed a little incredulous.
“Once there were three weddings in a year but [my parents] they kept up,” she said.
As Sharp put it, “there were a lot of weddings and a lot of babies.”