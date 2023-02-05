GENEVA — The most recent shooting in this Ontario County city injured a 33-year-old early Sunday morning.
Geneva Police Department officers responded to a Seneca Street business about 1:45 a.m. after getting a report of gunshot(s) being fired. After arriving, they learned the victim, a city resident, had been wounded by a gun shot. The victim was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.
Police said the victim is expected to survive.
No other injuries were reported. Police believe it was an isolated incident.
Police did not specify the gender of the victim.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact GPD Lt. Matt Colton at 315-789-6779, or call the department at 315-789-1111. All information can remain anonymous.