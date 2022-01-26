CANANDAIGUA — If getting an Ontario County sheriff’s office T-shirt for only 10 bucks seems too good to be true ... well, it is.
Undersheriff John Falbo said Tuesday that county residents have been getting text messages and emails recently that amount to a new scam.
“OCSO does not sell merchandise or solicit for money,” Falbo said.
The texts come with a phone number and website.
“These numbers are generally untraceable as well, so if you receive one, do not click the link,” Falbo added. “Just block and delete.”
While Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike and Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby said they are not aware of residents in their counties getting texts and emails, Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said it has happened in his neck of the woods.
“I put this out to my staff and found that many have seen this scam in the Seneca County sheriff’s office name,” Luce said.