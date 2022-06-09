GENEVA — City Councilor Laura Salamendra is once again at odds with the police department and administration, this time regarding the investigation into a computer screensaver at the Public Safety Building that appears to show a defaced photo of her.
Salamendra held a press conference in April prior to a special City Council meeting to denounce the screensaver, which featured a photo panel with a doctored image of her with GPD inscribed on her forehead. She announced it as a police complaint, but the city sees it differently.
In a letter to delivered to Chief Mike Passalacqua and Interim City Manager Jen Slywka on Tuesday, Salamendra said she has received no official correspondence from either the city or the police department “to notify me that my complaint is being investigated, nor have I been provided with any status updates.”
Salamendra said in her letter that there has been public acknowledgment by the city — through comments made by Mayor Steve Valentino and City Attorney Emil Bove — but that more needs to be communicated to residents.
“I believe it is only right that the public be kept informed about complaints being made about our police department, but public statements are in no way a substitution for direct communications with the complainant impacted by the alleged misconduct,” she said. “The GPD itself makes this clear in the procedures laid out in its General Orders. …In section VI Investigation of Complaints, subsection D Complaint Procedure, it states: ‘The chief of police will either by mail or otherwise advise the complainant that the case will be investigated.’ Later, in the same section’s subsection I Timeliness, it states: ‘All Internal Affairs investigations shall be investigated in a timely manner with the complainant being advised of the progress of the investigation at a minimum of six-week intervals until the case is completed.’ So, I must ask: If this is official GPD policy, why have I yet to receive any of these mandatory notifications?”
In a letter sent to Salamendra in response Tuesday, Bove provide a contrasting view of events.
“This matter came to the attention of the city on April 20, 2022, as a result of statements made at a City Council meeting that there was a screensaver image of you on a Geneva Police Department computer,” he writes. “No complaint was ever filed with the Geneva Police Department concerning the allegation. On April 21, 2022, Chief Passalacqua ordered an investigation be conducted into the allegation as an internal complaint under Section IV A 2 of General Order 300.
“You were contacted by the acting city manager on April 21, 2022,” Bove continued. “You were advised that an investigation into the matter had been opened and asked to provide any further details as part of the investigation. For example, was there a screenshot with date/time, when she received the information, any other pictures shared, etc. Several days later you responded, stating you had received the photographs earlier that month, that you were sensitive to protecting the whistle blower’s identity and that was all you felt comfortable sharing at this time. You expressed appreciation of the city’s commitment to investigating and follow up. City Council, including yourself, have been advised that the investigation is continuing. However, details of ongoing investigations of employee misconduct are confidential and not subject to public disclosure. …You are incorrect when you claim you are entitled to communications, etc., set forth in General Order 300, as you are not a complainant.”
Salamendra assailed Bove’s opinion.
“I am obviously a complainant,” she responded. “Your refusal to acknowledge me as such elevates form over substance. I raised this issue publicly. I was then told an investigation commenced in response to information I brought forward. Who else could the complainant be in this scenario?”
If that is the case, she said, the police department should have asked her to fill out the city’s complaint form.
“If I am not a considered a complainant because I did not submit a complaint form, then they are in violation of that portion of the General Order,” she said.
Salamendra said the city is acknowledging what happened, but chooses to focus “on the supposed shortcomings of my complaint, and not at all on pursuing an investigation into which one of our taxpayer-funded employees spent work time defacing my photo and then leaving it for the public to see. This action demonstrates a grave lack of professionalism, and as I see it, threatening behavior toward me.”
Valentino said in May that the city will “share more information” on the investigation once it is complete.
Bove said he could not comment on whether the investigation had been completed.