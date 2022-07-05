GENEVA — Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Salamendra says there is no need for councilors who don’t represent wards.
She will ask Council at its meeting Wednesday to approve a public hearing on a local law that would amend the city charter and eliminate the two at-large council positions, thus reducing the body from nine to seven members.
The measure would need the approval of not only City Council, but residents as well.
Already on the ballot this November is Local Law 3-2022, a proposal to stagger the council and mayoral terms.
Salamendra said her proposal works in tandem with that initiative.
“The process to stagger terms and eliminate councilors is the same, so if we are going to do it, I think we should hear from residents more comprehensively,” she said. “All over the country, and in Geneva, people are questioning the role of at-large councilors because they are not directly responsible to a ward and can offset the direct representation people are asking for.”
Salamendra often has been at odds with City Council’s current at-large members, Anthony Noone and Frank Gaglianese III. Both took umbrage with her proposal.
Noone said at-large councilors serve an important role.
“For various reasons, residents from time to time may be lacking representation in their ward,” he said. “A councilor may resign, be sick, on vacation, or the resident feels they aren’t receiving the representation they deserve. Any resident can reach out to either the at-large councilor or the mayor for representation. Removing these positions will only take away a voice and an ear for the people.
“Don’t we need more representation as opposed to less? I find it ironic that a proposal to eliminate representation for city residents is coming from the same individual who is always saying that certain people in our city lack representation. I find this to be more politically driven than anything else. If different people currently held the at-large seats that were more aligned with the ideology of Laura and others on and off council who think the same, this proposal would not be being brought forth. Taking away the chance for someone to have a voice for political motivation is unacceptable. I look forward to hearing from our city attorney on the legality of this proposal and other people’s viewpoints. Hopefully in the future, councilors will look to grab a headline for a more important venture rather than for trivial things.”
Gaglianese said cutting the at-large positions is not a benefit to residents.
“It is simple: Less representatives means less representation. We need to stop wasting our time on issues like this and concentrate on more important priorities, such as increasing revenue, code enforcement, staffing, enhancing services, economic development and the most important issue, and that is how can we lower the tax rate,” he said. “To me this is just crazy that some on this council are hellbent on creating more division and want to waste this council’s time, staff’s time and taxpayers’ money on a problem that doesn’t exist because they think they know better.”
Gaglianese called it “just another political stunt that in the end will end up hurting this city and the constituents, especially if you have a vision and a goal of growing and enhancing this city.”
He added that the councilor at-large positions are “very important as they are the steward for the whole city, not for just any one ward. Besides the mayor, it gives options to all constituents if their ward councilors aren’t of any help with their concerns, needs and wants, or if they simply don’t like him or her. … Eliminating the at-large councilors really limits the candidate pool, and in my opinion, gives less representation to residents. I have so many people come to me with their concerns from Ward 5 who do not like Councilor Salamendra, and that’s OK, as I am sure there are some people who don’t like me.”
Mayor Steve Valentino, who has suggested support for reducing the size of Council, doesn’t disagree with the idea, but thinks a different approach is necessary.
“I believe there should be a good look at representation for the city,” he said. “That would require a thorough look at the charter, New York state laws and comparisons to similar-size communities. Not a vindictive shotgun approach that Councilor Salamendra is proposing. This can’t be effectively executed in short order, and with this polarized Council, it could not be done effectively.”
If Local Law 5-2022 were to be approved by City Council and ultimately approved by voters this fall, Salamendra said it would supersede the staggered-terms proposal. Staggered terms are included in Salamendra’s proposal.