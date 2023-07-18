WATERLOO — One of the most difficult situations for a law enforcement officer is encountering someone having a mental health crisis or drug overdose — or, even worse, a combination of the two.
If a crime or potential crime is involved, the options for police often are jail or hospitalization. Those options could make the situation worse for all involved.
However, law enforcement agencies in Seneca County have access to a new, better option: the Seneca County Crisis Response Team. The five-member team of trained counselors, which is funded by a federal grant, has a mission of providing immediate services to people in crisis due to mental illness and substance abuse that may be occurring at the same time. The team works to reduce inappropriate and over-utilization of inpatient psychiatric hospitalization and medical emergency services, as well as jail.
The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to county residents who are experiencing or are at imminent risk of experiencing a mental health crisis. In addition, there is a walk-in crisis service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays at 31 Thurber Drive.
Margaret Morse is director of the Seneca County Community Counseling Center. She said she saw the need for an intervention team after talking with police, and applied for a federal grant in the fall of 2021. The application was successful, and $2.9 million was awarded for the county to set up the program and hire staff. The CRT is available to all, even those with an inability to pay.
“All law enforcement personnel have specialized training for dealing with a mental health crisis. Our CRT works with police and takes it a step further to get proper treatment and services to divert a person in crisis from jail or a hospital that could worsen the situation,” Morse said. “The goal is to prevent an escalation of a mental health crisis.”
Bethany Felicita was hired as director. Four other trained peer advocates were added.
“After the immediate crisis is handled and stabilized, we follow up with a treatment plan and schedule clinic visits or go to the home. We also make referrals to other services that may be appropriate,” Felicita said.
Local school districts have made use of the CRT too — with good results, Morse noted.
An application for another grant to keep the team going has been submitted. Morse said they hope to hear the grant has been awarded in August.
“This team goes above and beyond,” Felicita said. “We meet periodically to discuss our work, discuss trends and look for ways to improve.”
One fan of the CRT: Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
“The Seneca County Crisis Response Team is a progressive and good tool for the officers to have,” Luce said. “This program has saved our officers much valuable time in getting help to people in need and allowing officers to get back on post and resume their regular duties. The sheriff’s office and the mental health department work very well together with the common goal of helping people in need.”
Seneca Falls Police Chief Tim Snyder said his department uses the CRT an average of five times a week.
“We have found the team to be very valuable,” Snyder said, noting his department called the CRT twice on July 11. “With an iPad and now with direct contact 24-7, they respond quickly. They get the help someone in crisis needs much better than we can. It’s been a great program.”
Romulus Superintendent of Schools Marty Rotz is another supporter.
“In the past, school personnel and law enforcement had to deal with some of the problems related to mental health,” Rotz said. “Bringing police, schools and the crisis response team together greatly improves the way we respond to a crisis.”
He said the district has called in the CRT and is pleased with the outcomes.
“The ability to have this team respond 24-7 has been great. I would say their services may have saved lives, or at the least, improved them,” he said. “We are super grateful to have access to this team. We are confident the team will make good decisions in getting a person in crisis what he or she needs.”
Morse said the county has been very supportive of the CRT and understands its value.
“It’s been invaluable in terms of hours saved by police by the team’s intervention,” she said. “We get improved outcomes and save money.”
From October 2021 through June 2023, the program has provided a total of 691 crisis visits, showing a steady increase each year. Of the 691 visits, 613 have resulted in diversion from local emergency departments, with the crisis response team making recommendations and referrals for treatment that have included outpatient mental health services, outpatient substance abuse services and referrals for housing, adult and child protective services, and primary care.
Of the 691 visits, 11% have resulted in the need for transportation to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Of that number, 24% were for children and adolescents 17 or younger.