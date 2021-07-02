In the days and weeks leading up to the Fourth of July weekend, people in many communities may have been disturbed by random fireworks — some legal, but most of them not — at all hours of the night.
With the holiday weekend here, area police know that activity will increase and say they will be looking for it. They wish those shooting off fireworks, especially in a city or village, would be more considerate.
“Everyone enjoys a good fireworks display, but ... neighbors, nearby residences and the many pets in the neighborhood may not,” Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms said. “Many village residents have had negative experiences due to debris in pools, on decks and roofs, and pet anxiety due to explosions from neighbors’ use of illegal fireworks. Last year, due to improper disposal, there were fires in garbage totes, vehicles and buildings, resulting in damage.”
“It’s all fun and games — until someone gets hurt or property damage occurs,” Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts added. “Fireworks are dangerous.”
With the expectation of a noisy weekend, police and fire chiefs are reminding people of which fireworks are legal — and illegal.
Legal fireworks are ground-based or handheld “sparkling devices” that produce a shower of sparks and/or a colored flame, audible crackling, a whistling noise, and/or smoke. Those can be sold from June 1 to July 4, usually in temporary tents set up in some communities, and also from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2.
All other fireworks — firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles and aerial devices among them — are illegal unless used by a licensed person with a permit.
Basically, any projectile that shoots into the sky and explodes is illegal.
“Fallout from fireworks that land on dry grass, a building or any other combustible material can start a fire on their property or someone else’s property nearby by the hot sparks,” Geneva Fire Chief Mike Combs said. “There is also a danger of fireworks being misused. If one explodes on the ground, it can cause injuries to anyone near.”
While local police say they have issued tickets for illegal fireworks, finding the culprits is a crapshoot.
“Our officers have been pinpointing different areas where these are seemingly going off, which is more than one area (of the city),” Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said. “I have made it a priority ... that officers start spending more time in the area we are getting reports. Most of the time, we arrive in the area and find nothing or we have found remnants of fireworks with no one around. I can assure you we are doing what we can to try and stop this and holding those responsible accountable.”
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said a past issue for his department has been “sky lanterns,” also knows as “Chinese lanterns.” Fire code calls for them to be anchored or tethered, but several years ago one got away, and a dock on Keuka Lake was damaged by fire.
“Sheriff’s patrols will be on our county roads and our marine patrols on the water,” he said. “These lanterns require constant attention.”
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said people can be charged with a misdemeanor if they are caught with illegal fireworks. He agreed with Thoms that most pets are alarmed by them.
“People should be mindful of pets who could be easily scared by the noise or brightness of the sparklers and will run away in fear,” he said. “Each year we get reports of animals who ran away due to fireworks. We do have a significant call increase for fireworks-related complaints, and deputies will respond to address the issue.
“Everyone is encouraged to have a safe and enjoyable July Fourth. We also urge people to not drink and drive.”