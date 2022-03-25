GENEVA — Lawrence "Bo" Wright will become the next superintendent of the Geneva City School District.
The district announced that Wright, currently superintendent in the Rush-Henrietta Central School District, will return to his hometown, Geneva, to lead the district on July 1. Wright is slated for appointment at the district’s Board of Education meeting on Monday, March 28. The district said he will be in the district throughout the day on Monday for building walk-throughs and opportunities to meet staff and administrators.
Families and community members are invited to join the district for a welcome reception to meet Wright at the Geneva High School library from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday.
Wright served as Geneva City School District’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction from October 2010 to February 2013, when he accepted a position as superintendent of the Solvay Union Free School District. He served as deputy superintendent of administration of Rochester City Schools from August 2017 to July 2018 before taking on his current role at Rush-Henrietta.
“I am truly grateful for my time in Rush-Henrietta," Wright said. "It has been an honor to serve this community the past four years during a time when leadership mattered most. Nevertheless, I look forward to the new opportunity ahead of me. I grew up in Geneva; my wife and I both graduated from Geneva High School. Our family has a lot of history in the community and it is exciting to be able to come home.”
“Bo has a valuable understanding of our district combined with years of experience and proven successes in districts throughout New York State,” said Board of Education President Stephanie Annear. “I believe he will use thoughtful and innovative ideas to improve Geneva City Schools while taking the time to recognize and support our many successful programs and talented professionals in each of our buildings. Our board directly reached out to many people in a comprehensive screening process and learned that Bo is a man of great character, deeply admired and respected by his colleagues and community. We are thrilled to welcome Bo back to Geneva.”
Wright is a graduate of Geneva High School. He has a master’s in educational administration from Baruch College, a master’s in literacy (K–6) from SUNY Cortland, and a bachelor’s in elementary education from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.
“I was very impressed with the range of Mr. Wright's experience and his knowledge and understanding of Geneva,'' said Chris Lavin, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva. Lavin served on a superintendent interview committee during the search process. “Sometimes things align quickly and, in this case, I believe, Geneva has been handed a gift. I praise the board for realizing this. Mr. Wright's success, however, will depend on the support of a community facing real challenges in difficult times and pitching in in ways big and small. Onward Geneva!”
“I am beyond excited for Bo Wright to be returning to Geneva, his home,” said Jason Haag, a parent who served on the interview committee. “He has the experience, drive, passion, and community roots to ensure Geneva CSD becomes one of the premier school districts in the state. Early in the interview, I knew he was the right choice — and as a parent in the district, my level of scrutiny was quite high.”
“Bo is a seasoned and connected superintendent who is well positioned to move our organization forward,” said Geneva High School Principal Greg Baker, who heads up the administrators’ union and served on the interview committee. “We were struck by his authenticity and love for the Geneva community.”
“The Geneva Teachers Association would like to warmly welcome back Bo Wright to Geneva,” said Jill Humphries, president of the teachers’ union. “GTA looks forward to collaborating with Superintendent Wright, CSEA, and ISNU to ensure an equitable education for our students.”
“We, as a unit, look forward to working with Mr. Wright,” agreed Ed Lathey, president of the CSEA.
Wright began his career in education as a grade 6 teacher at Lyons Elementary School before serving as a principal intern and later principal at PS 121 and PS 396, respectively, in the Bronx. The district said his work in education has included equity initiatives in workforce diversity, culturally responsive curriculum, and student achievement, as well as strategic initiatives related to technology, community engagement and racial equity plans. Additionally, said the district, he has a successful track record of helping schools move from accountability status to good standing, in accordance with state and federal guidelines.