PENN YAN — Meghan Lawton is the new president and CEO of the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance.
Lawson will begin her new duties in mid-March. She succeeds Cindy Kimble, who will retire at the end of March.
“The Finger Lakes region is the hallmark of New York state tourism,” Lawton said. “I look forward to continuing the great work that the FLTA had done thus far in promoting and supporting this beautiful area and the partner businesses. I will work hard as a steward for the FLTA, directing my full efforts to the growth, promotion and prosperity of the entire Finger Lakes region.”
Lawton has been part of the tourism industry in Wyoming and Cortland counties. She is a member of the New York State Tourism Industry Association.
Kimble said she worked with Lawton while she was at the Cortland Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“I know Meghan will lead the FLTA to continued success,” Kimble said.
Founded in 1919, the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance is recognized as one of the longest-standing regional destination marketing organizations in the United States, serving the 9,000 square-mile, 14-county Finger Lakes region.