GENEVA — The attorney representing Geneva Middle School Principal John DeFazio said after his client’s court appearance Monday the educator is a victim of a vendetta by students upset with his enforcement of the school district's dress code and conduct policies.

DeFazio is charged with endangering the welfare of a child for an alleged encounter with a student younger than 17.

DeFazio, who joined the district in May after serving as an administrator in Rochester, is on leave from the city School District.

For more on this story, see Tuesday’s Times.

