GENEVA — The attorney representing Geneva Middle School Principal John DeFazio said after his client’s court appearance Monday the educator is a victim of a vendetta by students upset with his enforcement of the school district's dress code and conduct policies.
DeFazio is charged with endangering the welfare of a child for an alleged encounter with a student younger than 17.
DeFazio, who joined the district in May after serving as an administrator in Rochester, is on leave from the city School District.