WATERLOO — Attorneys Lou DiLorenzo, a Waterloo native, and Brian Laudadio of Bond, Schoeneck & King briefed the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Thursday on the plan to petition the U.S. Supreme Court related to the tax foreclosure case against the Cayuga Nation.
The briefing was conducted in executive session. It was called under the state Open Meetings Law section that allows closed-door discussion of proposed, pending or current litigation.
DiLorenzo addressed the board in person, while Laudadio spoke by telephone during the hour-long session. No action was taken afterward.
The county took steps to foreclose on several Cayuga residential properties in Seneca Falls after they became delinquent for not paying local property taxes. The Nation objected, and the matter went to court.
A federal district court judge ruled the county could not foreclose because the tribe has sovereign immunity from the lawsuit. The county took the matter to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, which upheld the lower court decision. The county planned to file a petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the case, but a lawyer from Harris Beach, the firm that formerly represented the county in Cayuga Nation matters, missed a critical filing deadline.
The county switched law firms and decided to start the process all over. The district and appellate courts have upheld the Cayugas’ position a second time, leaving the county with one option: filing a petition asking the Supreme Court to hear the case.
County officials say the unpaid property taxes on the properties exceeds $1 million.