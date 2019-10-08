SENECA FALLS — Former Town Board member T.J. Casamassima has been named deputy town supervisor by Supervisor Greg Lazzaro.
In a Monday afternoon email, Lazzaro said, “Mr. Casamassima is well qualified to assist me, fellow board members and town employees in daily operations of the town.”
“He will be in consultation with me and act as the supervisor in my absence. He is experienced in town government and has been mentioned by many in the community as a leader,” Lazzaro said. “He will be a valuable member of municipal government in Seneca Falls.”
Casamassima, a Republican, served a single term on the board from 2011 to 2014 and unsuccessfully ran for town justice.
Lazzaro said he currently is a freelance court reporter and a volunteer with the Seneca Falls Fire Department, where he serves as captain and a member of the Board of Directors.
“He is known by most employees and is familiar with day to day functions of the town and its departments,” Lazzaro said.
This summer, Lazzaro dismissed board member Lou Ferrara from the deputy supervisor position he had named him to in 2016. That followed a Ferrara-led vote of no confidence in Lazzaro. The other four board members met and re-appointed Ferrara to the position, but Lazzaro again terminated Ferrara in September.