SENECA FALLS — In his final month in office, Supervisor Greg Lazzaro said he plans to offer a motion at the Dec. 3 Town Board meeting to demote Police Chief Stu Peenstra and Lt. Tim Snyder to the rank of sergeant.
At the Nov. 6 board meeting, the board voted 4-1 to recognize the petition of the police chief and lieutenant to form a bargaining unit to negotiate a contract with the town. Lazzaro was the sole opponent.
In a Thursday email, Lazzaro said that while he agreed the management of the police department has a right to enter into discussions with the town to negotiate a contract, “this is a conflict of interest.”
“The Chief of Police has previously presented a contract to the Town Board, giving him and the lieutenant the same rights and privileges as the rank and file of his officers as negotiated by the Town Board and the police chief,” Lazzaro wrote.
“The police chief, as part of the negotiating team, should have disclosed his intent to negotiate a contract for himself and the lieutenant after rank and file negotiations were completed with the police force. He should have recused himself from the negotiations team.”
Lazzaro added: “In light of this occurrence, I will propose a resolution at our December meeting to reduce the rank of both the chief and the lieutenant to sergeant and then resolve that we advertise for their position of acting chief.”
He said his rationale for offering this motion is that management personnel make a career decision when accepting their positions and should not be given the same terms and conditions of employment as their rank and file employees have negotiated.
Snyder said Peenstra told him he wanted to think about his response overnight and make it known today.
Board member Doug Avery said Lazzaro “took it upon himself to publicize his intent without any board discussion,” and board members saw it the same time as it was released to the news media.
“For him to release this statement at this time and in this fashion is not helpful,” Avery said. “That being said, the supervisor’s proposal would, in essence, punish Chief Peenstra and Lt. Snyder for attempting to form a bargaining unit.
“If the board were to approve it, we may run afoul of labor law that protects the right to unionize.”
Avery said Lazzaro is correct that there may be a conflict of interest if the police chief takes part in future negotiations, but “the fact that he took part in past negotiations has no bearing.”
“That was long before there was any discussion of an agreement of any kind between town, the chief and the lieutenant,” Avery said.
Avery said creation of a bargaining unit for the town’s top two police officers will be a slow process and all parties will need to be patient and methodical.
Board members Lou Ferrara, Vic Porretta and David DeLelys did not return requests for comment. Ferrara and Porretta, a former police officer, will be leaving the board Dec. 31.