Leadership Ontario, a collaborative effort of leaders in business, government, non-profit and education, is designed to build and attract leaders from diverse backgrounds who are committed to active involvement in their community.
The program, also known as LeadOn, had been scheduled to launch, but has been reset to begin in September 2021. Applications are available at LeadershipOntario.org.
Applicants must live or work in Ontario County and should be committed to open-mindedness, problem-solving, and a commitment to crafting durable solutions to long-term challenges.
Made up of 13 program days over 10 months, LeadOn will offer participants the opportunity to explore and address critical issues facing the people and institutions of Ontario County. The program’s work will enhance participants’ leadership skills as they meet new people and build relationships.
Kari Buch, executive director of United Way of Ontario County, is a graduate of a similar program in Genesee County.
“I’m excited to see a program focusing on developing and embracing leaders in Ontario County,” Buch said in a press release. “(Leadership Genesee) helped me explore my inner leadership skills, foster new skills, and expand my understanding of government, business and social issues.”
Buch described access to a program like LeadOn as “incredible,” and said she hopes to see applicants from all parts of the county.
According to Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ethan Fogg, the Ontario County Board of Supervisors has committed funding to LeadOn for its first three years, allowing the program to grow its capacity and network of alums to support its future.
The program’s curriculum includes a two-day kick-off retreat and monthly full-day programs at various points of interest throughout the county. Topics will include:
- Tourism, arts and culture.
- Diversity, equity and inclusion.
- Ontario County Community Health Report.
- An introduction to county government.
- An historical overview of Ontario County.
- Insights into agriculture and its impact on the economy.
- County demographics and issues around poverty.
- Education challenges and opportunities.
- Ontario County’s Day of Caring.
The program will conclude with a formal commencement ceremony.
Leadership Ontario is tuition-based, and participant costs are offset to a degree by the charitable support of sponsors such as Ontario County, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, and Constellation Brands.
Visit LeadershipOntario.org to find out more, or email tracey@partnershipoc.org.