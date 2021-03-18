CANANDAIGUA — The organizers of a new leadership development program that was to begin last year, but put on hold due to COVID-19, plan to start it this fall.
Leadership Ontario, also called LeadOn, is a collaboration of businesses and organizations meant for those with a desire to advance their careers in the private and public sector while developing an understanding of the social, economic, and demographic features of Ontario County.
The program includes 13 full-day sessions over 10 months, including a two-day retreat to kick off the program in September. A graduation ceremony is planned for June 2022.
“With widening vaccine distribution, we hope to be able to hold as many activities as possible in-person, but we have online contingencies and will work closely with Ontario County Public Health to ensure best health practices for all our participants and workshop leaders,” said Michelle Pedzich, acting steering committee chair of LeadOn and chief human resources officer at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust.
Application are due by May 1 at LeadershipOntario.org, although people who submitted applications last year do not have to reapply. Space is limited to 20 candidates who live and work in the county.
Planning for Leadership Ontario began in 2018 by a core group of community leaders who participated in other county leadership programs in the past, and saw an opportunity to create a unique program for Ontario County.
“Participants will have the opportunity to explore and help address critical issues facing Ontario County, strengthen their leadership skills, and build lasting connections with others in the program,” said Tracey Dello Stritto, steering committee member and executive director of the Partnership for Ontario County.
Candidates must be 18 or older, have an interest in public or community service and a willingness to “pay it forward” by promoting the program and participating in future years. Applicants must have the support of the businesses or organizations they represent and attend an interview.
Tuition for LeadOn is $1,700. Applicants are encouraged to seek a financial sponsor, and scholarships are also available through program sponsors.
Ontario County is the founding sponsor, with support from Canandaigua National Bank & Trust and Constellation Brands. The LeadOn steering committee welcomes more sponsors to defray costs.
The program will be administered by the Partnership for Ontario County, an independent non-profit organization in Canandaigua. The agency seeks to create, support and administer alliances for positive social change.
For more information on the program, email tracey@partnershipoc.org or call (585) 396-4554.