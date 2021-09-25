GENEVA — Tuesday, Sept. 28 is National Voter Registration Day and the League of Women Voters of Geneva (LWVG) will be conducting voter registration and voter information drives at three Geneva locations and one in Canandaigua that day:
• Geneva Family YMCA, from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m.
• Geneva Public Library, from 1 to 6 p.m.
• Geneva Community Lunch Program outdoors at the Methodist Church, 340 S. Main St. from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• And in Canandaigua at the Wood Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The LWVG is gearing up for the Nov. 2 General Election. Early voting is available Oct. 23 through Oct. 31.
Christine Hoffman of the LWVG noted that there are some local elections being held this year.
“It appears there are no contested races in the City or Town of Geneva,” she said. “However, other municipalities do have some local contests. In any case, voters may wonder why they should venture to the polls.”
There are five Ballot Proposals that New York state voters will need to vote on. They are:
No. 1) — Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting Process
No. 2) — Right to Clean Air, Clean Water and a Healthful Environment
No. 3) — Eliminating 10-Day-Advance Voter Registration Requirement
No. 4) — Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting
No. 5) — Increasing the Jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court
“These proposals were placed on the ballot for consideration of voters by the NY State Legislature,” Hoffman said.
More detailed information will be available at the LWVG voter registration tables in the League’s “Facts For Voters Brochure Part II” offering the pros and cons of each proposal, and available online at www. lwvny.org.
In addition, Jennifer Wilson, deputy director of the League of Women Voters of NY State, will be speaking to local League members and the public regarding redistricting efforts in New York state on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
Due to changes in population, New York is expected to lose a Congressional seat. It is also the first time redistricting maps are being prepared by the Independent Redistricting Commission.
The meeting will be held via Zoom and the registration link is
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArd--urjgjH9z27PGi5YI49IqWV5AS4Ogk. Once you have registered, the link to the meeting will be sent to you.
Wilson serves as the League’s in-house lobbyist and policy advisor. Before going to the League she was deputy regional director for the Albany office of Sen. Chuck Schumer. In 2017 she was recognized in City and State’s 40 Under 40 Rising Stars in Albany. She has a Masters of Public Administration from the Rockefeller School of Public Affairs and Policy, with a specialization in Public Management and Policy Analytics. She received her Bachelors of Arts in Political Science and Business from City University of New York where she graduated magna cum laude.