WATERLOO — 2020 is a Leap Year, with an extra day tacked on to the end of February. So, the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce is asking people how they plan to use that extra day.
Calling it a “Leap of Kindness Day,” the Chamber is suggesting a host of ways people and local businesses can use the day to benefit others.
“We are excited to partner with the Saratoga Chamber and nearly 75 other Chambers of Commerce across the country, to promote Leap of Kindness Day on Saturday, Feb. 29,” said Megan Slater, membership development manager for the Chamber. “This is a great opportunity to boost your employer brand, build employee morale and thank those who have contributed to your success.”
Slater said whether it’s bringing breakfast to local first responders, organizing a food or clothing drive, paying for layaway items, volunteering time at local shelters, nursing homes or other charitable organizations, or giving customers an extra special treat, there are many ways that a business can participate.
“We are encouraging the whole community to get involved,” she said.
The Chamber has prepared a list of requests from local charitable organizations and a list of area first responders. They also included a list of what the community is doing for Leap of Kindness Day.
Anyone or any organization wishing to be added to these lists can contact he Chamber at (315) 568-2906 or mslater@senecachamber.org no later than Friday.
The first responder lists includes Seneca County 911 Dispatch, North Seneca and South Seneca Ambulances, firefighters at Bridgeport, Canoga, Fayette, Interlaken, Romulus, Varick and Waterloo; police officers at Interlaken, Seneca Falls and Waterloo departments, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department and State Police at Waterloo.
Charitable organizations on the list include Beverly Animal Shelter, looking for Purina cat food, litter and Fortiflora for cats by Purina; Fetch A Friend Rescue, dog food, specifically Science Diet for large breeds and sensitive stomachs, treats and dental bones made in the USA; Seneca County Habitat for Humanity, help for a family to move into their new house at 58 E. Bayard St. in Seneca Falls.
Also, Seneca County House of Concern, gift cards for gas, food, clothing, furniture and more; Seneca Falls backpack program, monetary donations to help feed a child for $20 a month; Seneca Housing, monetary donations toward their veteran’s housing project and Masquerade Ball fundraiser; Seneca Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo, yarn and other arts and craft supplies and United Way of Seneca County, campaign donations.
Local businesses and residents also have committed to various acts of kindness.
They include:
BARRISTER’S BED & BREAKFAST: Providing hot, homemade breakfast to the Chamber staff.
CATHOLIC DAUGHTERS OF AMERICA IN THE FINGER LAKES: Giving away 100 loaves of bread at Chamber offices, 1 W. Main St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 29.
CAYUGA LAKE CABINS: Donating $100 worth of food, bath linens and household goods to the House of Concern. Donated $10 to Ovid Big M for reusable bags for customers.
COMMUNITY BANK: Giving out reusable bags and $5 gift cards for coffee to customers March 2.
GENERATIONS BANK: Donating $250 to the American Heart Association from all branch offices.
GIRL SCOUT TROOP 60162: Selling boxes of cookies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Walmart Feb. 29 to support the troop and donate to Meals on Wheels.
MARLENE EXNER: Donate apple and cherry turnovers to the 911 staff.
SENECA COUNTY CHILDREN’S COMMITTEE: Doubling the foster allowance for all foster children in the county at the end of the month.
SENECA FALLS LIBRARY: Free coffee to patrons from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 29. Collecting kind thoughts in a kindness jar for children’s programs Feb. 24-29.