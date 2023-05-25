GENEVA — The city is in the midst of a Geneva Farmers Market & Lakefront Infrastructure Enhancements Study, and is inviting residents to learn more about it on Saturday, May 27, which is the opening day of the Geneva Farmers Market, which is held next to the Finger Lakes Welcome Center at Lakefront Park, 35 Lakefront Drive.
“Join us on opening day of the Farmers Market to come learn and provide input on the possible re-envisioned Farmers Market site,” said Liz Toner, special events coordinator with the city’s Department of Planning and Economic Development. “The study will also be looking at events and the boat launch layout within Lakefront Park.”
City officials will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.