WATERLOO — Leland “Lee” Henry’s obituary paints a picture of a multi-faceted man who served in the Army as a paratrooper, earned a business degree in logistics and continued working part-time until he was 90.
Born in Brooklyn, he moved to Waterloo as a teenager and made this Seneca County village his home. He worked tirelessly over his life to make it a better place.
Always civic-minded — he was a town and library board member and long affiliated with the Lions Club, among other groups — Henry in his later years took up the fight against the proposed clay mine for the Seneca Meadows Landfill and that landfill’s growth in the Finger Lakes.
As fellow Concerned Citizens of Seneca County member Glen Silver put it, Henry “was literally carrying that torch right until the end.”
Henry, 90, died March 17. But earlier this year he was preparing for and enlisting others to attend meetings on proposed rezoning changes to address split zoning.
In a late January Finger Lakes Times article Henry urged town officials to be specific on allowable uses in zoning amendments to eliminate commercial mining and be consistent with the comprehensive plan, adding that a proposed zoning change on Burgess Road “will invite into our very midst the marauding industrial giant that is Seneca Meadows to continue to mine that land, 45-feet deep, and whatever lands thereafter by expansion and approvals from the DEC. Concerned Citizens has fought for over 10 years to deny that invasion into Waterloo and is not now willing to concede.”
Silver moved to Baldwinsville three years ago and relied on Henry, who served as vice president of the Concerned Citizens of Seneca County, to keep him abreast of environmental happenings here. It’s a function he performed for others, and in an exemplary fashion, said Silver, who still used the present tense as he remembered his friend he last spoke with three days before his death.
“He pulled everybody together and kept people informed,” Silver said, calling Henry a gentleman and elder statesman of the anti-mega-landfill movement.
Henry was well suited to such a role.
Dixie Lemmon of Waterloo, another clay mine opponent and Concerned Citizens member, called Henry “an encyclopedia of knowledge” who could quote codes and remember dates of importance. She described him “as consistent forward motion” and someone who never stopped.
“His memory to detail left me mesmerized,” Lemmon wrote in an email. “He was very technical in what he wanted everyone to realize. He knew the only way to make changes was to be on point with the law and to change them if need be. And he did! He was a leader when the need for zoning and a comprehensive plan was realized and helped structure them for Waterloo. He pushed the need for the Comprehensive Plan to be updated, and it was.”
Silver noted Henry’s dedication to the Concerned Citizens group over the past 10-plus years. He was the first to arrive at the group’s weekly Sunday meetings, often with papers laid out and books opened. He also help staff countless chicken barbecues to fund the group’s legal fight, which ended in victory on Sept. 5, 2017 when the Court of Appeals dismissed Seneca Meadows’ and the Town of Waterloo’s motion to appeal a lower court ruling that unanimously sided with the citizens group regarding the clay mine project.
“He was prepared better than anybody. He was organized and a great thinker and researcher,” Silver said.
The two met in 2009 at a DEC scoping meeting about the clay mine. Over the years Silver said Henry delivered “countless eloquent speeches” to government officials and did so with a never-say-die attitude, which boosted up others.
“His steadfast demeanor certainly helped me to maintain that demeanor in not backing down,” Silver said.
Lemmon said it was hard to forget Henry was 90; she described him as “a determined 30-year-old in a 90-year-old body. And he rocked it.”
In a Facebook post on the Concerned Citizens group page, environmental attorney Doug Zamelis also praised Henry’s efforts and called others to carry on in his absence.
“Please say a prayer ‘for an individual who made a difference,’ Zamelis wrote. “We need to complete his journey — I believe that would be his wish.”