GENEVA — A Geneva-based firm that provides free legal aid to people with civil legal problems in 14 Western New York counties has received a sizable federal grant to assist low-income tenants facing potential eviction.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced this week that Legal Assistance of Western New York — it’s also called LawNY — has received $2.4 million through the inaugural $20 million Eviction Protection Grant Program. LawNY is one of 10 agencies in the nation getting the grants, and one of two legal assistance firms receiving funding in New York.
HUD said it received more than 100 applications, making the grant selection process “highly competitive.”
The federal housing agency said the grants are part of the agency’s efforts to support families recovering from the public health and economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“As families continue to feel the financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and local eviction moratoria expire, we must continue to do all that we can to prevent evictions and keep people housed,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said. “Research shows that access to legal services and eviction diversion programs can help renters avoid eviction and the many harmful outcomes that come along with eviction actions. These programs can also benefit court systems and landlords by reducing eviction caseloads for local court systems and helping landlords access emergency rental assistance so they can maintain housing quality during these uncertain times.”
Stephen Murphy, HUD’s deputy regional administrator for New York and New Jersey, said the grants were made available to legal service providers serving or expanding services in areas with high rates of eviction or prospective evictions, including rural areas.
C. Kenneth Perri, executive director of LawNY, whose headquarters are at 361 S. Main St., said Wednesday that the funding is welcomed.
“With a 14-county service area, LawNY serves a total of nearly 10,000 square miles,” Perri said. “As a mostly rural service area, our seven offices are simply understaffed and underfunded to handle the deluge of eviction-related cases that are about to ensue in our area due to the end of the eviction moratorium, which is scheduled to expire on Jan. 15, 2022. With this new funding from HUD, we hope to hire enough staff to provide assistance to significantly higher numbers of low-income New Yorkers in our service area that will be facing losing their housing come January. This funding could not have come at a better time, and we are currently preparing internally for the oncoming staffing increase. We are grateful to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for providing us with additional resources to help struggling tenants in these unprecedented times.”
To more information on the program and other LawNY services, visit lawny.org. The Geneva headquarters office phone number is (315) 781-1465.