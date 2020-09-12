ALBANY — Two of the region’s Republican state legislators are continuing to push for the state to ease restrictions on visits to nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Nursing homes and long-term care facilities are currently required to be free of COVID-19 cases for residents and staff for 28 days before visitations are allowed.
Last week, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, held a press conference in Greece, urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to lift the 28-day restriction, citing the low number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Manktelow said that “it is high time we do something about this. We are asking the governor to do the right thing and open these facilities back up for visitation. The numbers are down and we have protocol and PPE gear in place. Let these families be properly reunited.”
And on Friday, State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, echoed Manktelow’s remarks. In an essay, Helming said it’s time for visitation restrictions to be eased, citing the effects on both nursing home residents and their families.
“Nothing is more important than family,” she wrote. “For months, residents of New York nursing homes have been isolated from their loved ones. It is time to reunite them. As our state continues to safely reopen, and new COVID-19 cases remain low, nursing homes and long-term care facilities should be empowered to implement plans for safely resuming in-person family visits. After listening to countless families and their loved ones in my district, I am deeply concerned that these months of isolation have taken a serious toll on the mental and physical well-being of our older citizens.”
Helming pointed to a recent story in AARP magazine, “Is Extended Isolation Killing Older Adults in Long-Term Care?” The story suggests that the social isolation connected to nursing home lockdowns could be increasing the risk of mortality.
“I believe we can find a balance between protecting the most vulnerable from the virus and providing them with the support and connection they so desperately need from their families,” said Helming. “I am asking the governor and the state health commissioner to work with these facilities to further ease the restrictions that are in place, so we can keep residents and staff safe, and mitigate the negative effects of ongoing separation from close family members.”
While visitation at nursing homes and long-term care facilities is still prohibited because of COVID-19 concerns, restrictions have been eased for adult care facilities, which are defined by the state Department of Health as “long-term, non-medical residential services to adults who are substantially unable to live independently due to physical, mental, or other limitations associated with age or other factors. Residents must not require the continual medical or nursing services provided in acute care hospitals, in-patient psychiatric facilities, skilled nursing homes, or other health related facilities, as Adult Care Facilities are not licensed to provide for such nursing or medical care.”
Adult care facilities can accept visitors if they have no new confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents or staff for 14 days, reduced from 28 days, the Department of Health said.