ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s annual budget address always draws criticism from the region’s Republican state legislators, even in good times. This year is no exception, and we’re not in good times.
Earlier this week, the Democrat presented two vastly different budget scenarios in a $103 billion spending plan, which reflects a 1.2 percent increase over the current $102 billion budget: One if Congress provides New York with $6 billion in additional aid and another if New York receives $15 billion. The state is facing a dramatic loss in sales tax and income tax revenue in the wake of sweeping COVID-19 restrictions that blew up last February’s budget projections.
Under the $6 billion aid scenario, Cuomo said the state will need to raise taxes and reduce spending to make up for the shortfall. He proposes raising taxes on high earners, a one-year delay of a middle class tax cut and $1.5 billion in across-the-board spending reductions, as well as a freeze on contractual salary increases.
The $15 billion scenario is far more palatable, said Cuomo, eliminating the need for tax increases and spending reductions. Half would go toward the 2022 budget, which also is expected to be stressed from an economy still in recovery.
Additional spending could be added if the feds come through with $15 billion in aid, which Cuomo said the state would sue for if necessary.
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, was one of several Republican lawmakers to criticize the spending plan.
“Gov. Cuomo’s proposed budget is not New York tough, it is New York weak,” he said, making reference to Cuomo’s description of the state during the COVID-19 battle. “It lacks specifics. It leaves us fully dependent and waiting on the federal government when there are long-overdue steps that we could and should be taking to start turning this state around.
“I’m all for fighting for New York State’s fair share from Washington. But even if we fight as hard as we can and win, does that mean the next step is for New York State government to rush out and spend it all?”
The governor’s proposal would increase school aid by $2 billion, add a low-cost broadband plan for low-income families, provide $1.3 billion in rental assistance, fund $1 billion in student financial aid, eliminate Medicaid co-pays and launch $130 million in tax credits for small business rehiring, hard-hit restaurants and musical and theatrical productions.
His proposal also would release much of the $3 billion in state aid that his administration has been withholding from local governments since last summer.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, said she supports additional aid from the feds but added that state spending continues to be an issue.
“The governor has rightly recognized the need to support important constituencies such as small businesses, restaurants and farmers, and get our economy moving again,” she said. “I agree that New York deserves its fair share from the federal government, and this is something I have advocated for in my conversations with our federal representatives. But that does not mean New York can default on its responsibility to better manage the state’s finances and get spending under control.”
She said proposals such as the legalization of mobile sports betting and recreational marijuana may be getting a lot of attention but won’t go far in balancing the budget. Cuomo estimates his proposal to allow mobile sports betting could bring in $500 million a year, while legalized adult-use marijuana sales could eventually bring in roughly $300 million.
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, said it’s not fair to place the blame on the state’s fiscal woes solely on factors out of Cuomo’s control.
“In years past, we have steadily maintained a deficit in the budgets,” he said. “So, while the pandemic did affect it more this year, he should be taking a decent amount of the blame for all the ridiculous programs and funding he doles out time and again.”
Additionally, said Manktelow, he wants to know more about what the budget plan is if the state gets $6 billion instead of $15 billion.
“New Yorkers have a right to know where he plans to make these cuts to help close the gap in the deficit,” he said. “We need to come up with a realistic backup plan should we not get the full aid that will best help New York’s financial situation get back on track.”
Added Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning: “We are facing an immediate $15 billion budget deficit and a projected $39 billion budget deficit over the next four years. Unfortunately, instead of laying out a detailed plan to help our state recover, rebuild and move forward, the governor spent most of his time pointing fingers and blame at the federal government. This is not going to address the challenges we face. Although we need, and I support, state and federal aid for state and local governments because of the devastating impact COVID-19 has created, we must be realistic about our expectations and plan and act accordingly.”
The fiscal situation may not be as dire as envisioned. Several fiscal watchdogs say New York has benefited from last year’s federal COVID-19 relief package and that the state’s economy is recovering better than expected.
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli projects New York will bring in nearly $4 billion more in tax revenues than expected through March.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.