SENECA FALLS — Seneca Meadows’ legal challenge to Local Law 3 of 2016 has been pending since November 2017. The holdup was whether state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle would grant Waterloo property owner Dixie Lemmon and Concerned Citizens of Seneca County intervenor status in the litigation.
Doyle ruled in favor of Lemmon and Concerned Citizens Sept. 5, meaning both parties can participate in the main lawsuit going forward.
Oral arguments are tentatively scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Seneca County courthouse.
Local Law 3 of 2016 was passed by the Seneca Falls Town Board Dec. 6, 2016, by a 3-2 vote. It prohibited any new waste disposal facilities in the town and required Seneca Meadows, the state’s largest landfill, to close by Dec. 31, 2025.
Doyle said that in order to intervene in an Article 78 proceeding, a proposed intervenor must be interested in the outcome and present claims or defenses that present common questions of law or fact. He said there are three sections of the Criminal Procedure Law that deal with intervention requests.
“While the court is not satisfied that the intervenors have demonstrated the first prong for intervention under CPLR 1012 to intervene as of right, the court finds that the requirements for intervention pursuant to CPLR 1013 and CPLR 7802(d) have been satisfied,” Doyle wrote in ordering that Lemmon and Concerned Citizens be added to the case as intervenors under the latter two sections of CPL.
Doug Zamelis, the attorney representing Lemmon and Concerned Citizens, said “if this weren’t such a serious matter to the people of Seneca Falls and Waterloo, I’d say it’s game on.”
Seneca Falls Town Attorney David Foster and Scott Turner of Nixon Peabody, the firm representing Seneca Meadows, did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Lemmon, who lives on North Road in Waterloo, a short distance from the Salcman Road landfill in Seneca Falls, and Concerned Citizens claimed intervention was necessary because of their belief the town of Seneca Falls would not defend the lawsuit properly. The town opposed their request.