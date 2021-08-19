GENEVA — Starting Saturday, former flight attendant Paul “Paulie” Veneto will begin pushing an airplane beverage cart about 220 miles — from Boston to New York City — to honor colleagues who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
At least one Geneva resident will be paying close attention.
Jeff Henderson, well known as the founder of the Musselman Triathlon and co-director of the Seneca7, will provide technological and logistics support for “Paulie’s Push,” a 20th anniversary tribute to the flight crews killed that day.
“I will be in Boston for the start of Paulie’s trip and for the first couple of days,” Henderson said. “If all goes well, I will meet him in New York City at the end.”
Henderson has invented a tracking system that will let people follow Veneto’s progress. The self-contained unit will be on top of Veneto’s beverage cart and send real-time location (GPS) and pictures to an interactive online map.
Henderson’s company, ReSport, creates virtual events and tracking systems for organizations around the world including British Rowing, the Invictus Games, and DMSE Sports. The latter is based in the Boston area.
“I did a couple of virtual events for DMSE ... and they referred me to Paulie’s Push,” Henderson said. “They were looking for a way to create an online map to follow the event.”
Veneto was an attendant originally scheduled to be on United Airlines flight 175, which was hijacked and flown into the South Tower of the World Trade Center. As it turns out, he was not on board due to a day off.
Veneto, now 62, will begin his trek at Logan International Airport in Boston — where flight 175 took off from — and push his cart to the World Trade Center site known as Ground Zero. The cart will have photos of the crew members and flight attendants who died in 2001.
“It’s nothing to push this to New York compared to what they did,” Veneto said in an interview with NBC. “That thing will end up in New York if I have to carry it on my back. I know they would have done the same for me.”
The trip is expected to take 20 days and end on Sept. 11, when Veneto and his fallen colleagues will be honored during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets.
Henderson said anyone interested can “join” the walk on the internet and see where Veneto is in real time and pictures taken along the way. The system will send alerts to text subscribers when Veneto begins each day.
In the future, Henderson said the camera system will be used to map and photograph bike routes and hiking trails while mounted on the back of a bicycle — a version of “Google Street View” for places cars can’t go. It also can be used to map waterways while mounted on a boat.
Veneto’s tribute will also raise funds for families of the deceased crew members and help people battling addiction. Veneto, who was a flight attendant for 30 years, said he struggled with addiction for many years after 2001 but has been sober since 2015.
Henderson said he met Veneto — a lifetime Boston-area resident — a couple weeks ago, when he was invited to Boston. During that time Veneto was interviewed by NBC News.
“Paul is basically your died-in-the-wool old Italian Catholic ... with the heavy accent and all,” Henderson said. “He has a lot of family in the area, and they are real close community. I enjoyed meeting the people involved and helping on this project.”