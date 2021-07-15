WATERLOO — The topic that drew the most debate at Tuesday’s Seneca County Board of Supervisors meeting?
Whether to go into executive session.
The board went back and forth on a motion to discuss litigation related to the Cayuga Nation for more than a half-hour, taking three votes before finally getting enough support to go behind closed doors.
The issue for some supervisors was the invitation to members of the board’s Citizens Advisory Committee on Indian Affairs, a long-dormant group. It was formed after the Cayugas filed a claim in 1980 for the return of 64,015 acres of its former reservation in Seneca and Cayuga counties.
During the meeting, board chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, reminded the board that the five members of the Citizens Advisory Committee were Rich Ricci, Russell Wheeler, Roswell Parks, Dr. Ken Padgett and Bob Shipley. Ricci and Shipley are former board of supervisors members.
The motion to enter executive session under a section of the state Open Meetings Law dealing with proposed, pending or current litigation was made. The board, County Attorney David Ettman, County Manager Mitch Rowe, special counsel Brian Lauddadio (by phone) and members of the Citizens Advisory Committee were invited to it. Board member Ralph Lott, R-Seneca Falls, was absent.
David Hayes, R-Romulus, said the discussion should not be private at this time. Joseph Borst, R-Ovid, questioned if the Citizens Advisory Committee could be held to the same standard of confidentiality about executive sessions as the board and other county officials.
“I still say it should be open because no (specific) reason is given for a legitimate executive session,’’ Kyle Barnhart, D-Lodi said. “The litigation over tax foreclosure with the Supreme Court writ is over. There is nothing else pending.”
Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, said the purpose of the executive session was to determine if there are other legal options to pursue. She said the advisory committee members have been invited to many executive sessions with the board in the past and are seen as providing valuable input on issues.
Hayssen said there are other issues involving the Cayugas that can be discussed in executive session and could involve legal options and strategies, such as land into trust.
As for Borst’s concern, Ettman said that while board members can be sanctioned if they violate the confidentiality of an executive session, that does not apply to advisory committee members.
“I trust them. I have no doubts about their integrity to maintain confidentiality,’’ said Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls, adding that opposition to the executive session showed disrespect to veteran board members who have been through many more Cayuga Nation issues than newer board members.
“I don’t disagree with that, but I have an obligation to the public and to follow the Open Meetings Law,” Barnhart replied. “If it’s about zoning issues and the Cayugas, that’s OK.”
The motion to go into executive session with the advisory committee members was defeated by a 7-6 vote. The weighted vote was 373-309, with 68 votes (Lott) absent. The motion needed 376 votes to pass.
That prompted another debate as supporters of the executive session tried to convince opponents to reconsider. Lott called in, but was told he could not vote legally without being present physically.
Ricci noted the fight against the land claim always involved citizen input.
“We may have lost on this issue, but this is not the end of the road. There may be other avenues to pursue,” Ricci said, adding that he could fill the board meeting room with supporters if necessary. “The situation is unjust and inequitable, and we need to look at legal options. We should not give up. It’s a battle worth fighting.”
Ricci said the Cayugas do not have a sovereign reservation, despite their claims that they do.
Lorenzetti said there was a reason to keep the discussion private.
“We need to see what our options are in a closed-door session before we do that,” she said. “We don’t want to tip our hand to the Cayugas.”
Lorenzetti made a motion to have the original vote reconsidered. The motion was approved by a 9-4 vote. Barnhart; Borst; Ernie Brownell, R-Junius; and Michael Enslow, R-Waterloo, were opposed. The weighted vote was 505-177.
The second vote on the original motion to go into executive session passed by a 10-3 vote. Barnhart, Borst and Enslow voted no. The weighted vote was 538-144.
No action was taken in open session after the executive session.