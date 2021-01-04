GENEVA — Leslie Cohen Hickey followed in her late father David Cohen’s footsteps by becoming an attorney more than two decades ago.
She has continued on that path by becoming a Geneva City Court judge — just like her dad.
Mayor Steve Valentino has appointed Cohen Hickey as associate judge. She succeeds David Foster, whose term ended Dec. 31.
Cohen Hickey’s four-year term begins Jan. 4.
She joins Supervising Judge Bill Hart and Assistant Judge Elisabeth “Lisa” Toole. Those positions are elected, while the associate judge is a mayoral appointment.
“After interviewing interested candidates and consulting with various judges, I have selected Leslie Cohen Hickey for the appointment,” Valentino said. “I have the utmost respect and confidence moving forward in Judge Hickey and appreciate her accepting the position.”
Valentino also thanked Foster, appointed by former Mayor Ron Alcock, for his service.
“It is a new challenge,” said Cohen Hickey, 54. “I’m nervous about starting something new, but it’s exciting.”
Cohen Hickey has served as a prosecutor in the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office since 1999 after starting out her law career in private practice. She, as with the other assistant DAs in the office, became a full-time prosecutor for Ontario County in 2010. She said her assignments were town courts of Victor, Phelps and Gorham, with Victor taking up the bulk of her time.
Hart lauded the appointment.
“Leslie and I worked together for years in the DA’s office,” Hart said. “I’ve known her forever. I’m also thankful for David’s (Foster) service to the court and am looking forward to Leslie joining us. She’ll do an outstanding job.”
Cohen Hickey’s and Toole’s positions are quarter-time, while Hart’s supervising judge position is half-time.
“It’s absolutely a great choice,” Hart said. “She’s living her father’s legacy. Her dad was a terrific guy and a great attorney. She has done him proud.”
Cohen Hickey, who sought the judge position a few years back but was not selected, said her father did not get to serve his full term after being elected in 1981. He died on his 46th birthday.
Her mother, Sue Cohen, is a longtime restaurateur who owned the Cobblestone Restaurant on Pre-Emption Road for many years, as well as other establishments.
Valentino’s choice drew compliments from District Attorney Jim Ritts.
“Leslie has been an amazing prosecutor,” he said. “She has prosecuted one of the busiest town courts in the state (town of Victor) and has done an amazing job. As a co-worker, Leslie is thoughtful and always a team player. She is universally respected for her patience and devotion to fairness and justice. She will be missed.
“Leslie’s departure is bittersweet for us,” Ritts continued. “She is a great co-worker, amazing person and a dear friend. I will miss her hard work and sense of humor, but I know she gets to carry on the legacy of her father as a Geneva City Court judge. I know how much that means to Leslie, and I have no doubt that she will do an amazing job.”
Cohen Hickey noted that her work in the town courts — in particular Victor — provide a breadth of experience for her new job. Town and city courts handle the same types of non-felony cases, from general to criminal to civil.
“I expressed an interest (in the city judgeship) because I enjoy being in the courtroom,” she said.
Cohen Hickey said she will be returning to private practice in Geneva now that she is no longer part of the DA’s Office.
She will undergo state training — it is being conducted virtually at the moment because of the pandemic — before taking the bench, which she expects will occur in February.