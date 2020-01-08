WATKINS GLEN — Democrat Leslie Danks Burke gave Republican Tom O’Mara his toughest challenge in the 2016 race for the 58th State Senate District.
After spending time spearheading an organization designed to encourage transparent elections and government across the nation, Danks Burke is returning to the campaign trail.
She announced Tuesday that she will seek the Democratic endorsement and the chance to run against O’Mara, the likely Republican nominee, in November.
O’Mara plans to seek another term, said his legislative spokesperson, James Meddleton.
O’Mara beat Danks Burke by about 10 percentage points in 2016.
“I’ve stood up for years to the powerful interests that work against success for families in our beautiful Southern Tier and Finger Lakes,” she stated in a press release. “I’m running for State Senate to give our region the voice we don’t have in Albany now. A lot has changed since 2016, but my opponent hasn’t, and life for many in the 58th district hasn’t gotten better. It’s outrageous that our current senator says our region has plenty. Our taxes are through the roof, yet our young people are leaving because they can’t find a future here. Our families break up under crushing healthcare bills, the brutal cost of climate change and short-changed schools and infrastructure.”
The 58th District includes five counties: Yates, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and a majority of Tompkins.
Bolstered by her relatively strong performance against O’Mara in 2016, Danks Burke founded Trailblazers PAC, which has developed into a national organization. Trailblazers said that to earn the PAC’s endorsement, “candidates in contested races for local-level office must disclose every penny in and out of their campaigns, make themselves accountable to their own voters by raising funds from voters within their district and stand up for honest government through Election Day and beyond.”
Danks Burke said voters “can’t afford the status quo in Albany, where powerful people on both sides team up to hide that our high taxes pay for outside interests. My opponent funds his and his fellow state legislators’ campaigns with undisclosed money. To expose the dark money problem, I started a PAC that purposely doesn’t do things PACs are allowed to do — like donate to my campaign or hide money in and out through loopholes. Because even though the law allows it — just like it allows our senator’s side-job at a lobbying firm — that’s plain wrong. … I challenge my opponent to join me in being honest with the voters.”
Danks Burke is an attorney and said she is a “longtime advocate for education, healthcare and rural economic development.”
Her campaign noted that she outraised O’Mara by over $200,000 in the 2016 campaign and “received more voter support from outside her party than any other challenger to a sitting incumbent that year — on either side.”