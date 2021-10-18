ITHACA — Democrat Leslie Danks Burke will vie for a state Senate seat a third time after two unsuccessful runs against Republican Tom O’Mara in the 58th District.
However, it’s unclear at this point what the district will look like, as Democrats and Republicans who are part of the Independent Redistricting Commission have not come to agreement on district lines for state Senate, Assembly and the congressional districts.
Danks Burke said in a press release issued Thursday that the new district lines “may unify parts of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes in the next Legislature.” The current 58th contains parts of the southern Finger Lakes, including Yates County, as well as portions of the Southern Tier.
“The simple fact is, we won’t get heard if we’re not at the table,” Danks Burke stated. “We see it in our flooded bridges, in lost jobs, in healthcare rackets crushing our seniors and sick people, in terrible internet, and in our kids’ run-down schools. Meanwhile, Albany never forgets to rake in our taxes, the highest in the country.”
O’Mara defeated Danks Burke in 2020 and 2016. In 2020, O’Mara beat her by about 7,000 votes in a district where Republicans have a significant enrollment advantage.
“I’ve stood up for years against power in the hands of just a few,” Danks Burke said. “I’ve fought for racial equality and abortion access, I’ve run hard races in very tough districts, outpacing Democratic enrollment by double-digits, and I’ve done it by consistently standing strong for honest, progressive values — even where it’s not easy.
“We have a chance to change Albany’s bipartisan legacy of corruption that keeps working families down,” she continued. “It’s time to take our clear voice into the State Senate. Inside the Senate Democratic Conference, we need more upstate voices, more rural voices, to get a fair deal for our families, our farmers, our seniors, and our students.”
Danks Burke is a lawyer and longtime advocate for healthcare, education, and rural economic development. She is the founder of a 14-county upstate New York organization dedicated to helping women run for office.
Additionally, the Democrat founded Trailblazers PAC, which mentors and invests in local-level town and city candidates of any political party who take real action for honest government.