PENN YAN — Democrat Leslie Danks Burke, who is vying to represent New York’s 58th state Senate district, is kicking off her “Whistlestop Tour” on Tuesday, Jan. 28 with stops in seven cities and villages, including one in Yates County.
Republican Tom O’Mara currently represents the district and defeated Danks Burke in 2016. He is expected to seek re-election.
The first stop on the tour happens in Penn Yan at 8:30 a.m., with a rally at the Yates County Democratic Committee Headquarters at 9 Main St.
Other stops through the day and evening are scheduled in Watkins Glen, Hornell, Bath, Corning and Elmira and Ithaca.
