HOPEWELL — You could call May 18, 2020, the day the music officially died at CMAC. That is when the concert venue announced the summer season had been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center wasn’t alone. Concert venues across the nation shut down as we grappled with a virus that was beginning to kill thousands and sicken many thousands more. Hanging out in close proximity with large groups of people just wasn’t a good idea.
However, a year later, the lights will illuminate the CMAC stage for the first time since 2019. With vaccinations reaching over 70% of the adult population, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in accordance with CDC guidance, is allowing mass gatherings once again, opening the door for concert venues to bring the music back to a region starved for live entertainment.
CMAC, which can hold up to 15,000 people, ushers in a slightly abbreviated 2021 concert season tonight (July 3) with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra’s Red, White and Boom patriotic-themed show, starting at 8 p.m. The RPO performance is the first of 15 coming to the Hopewell concert site this summer, down from a typical year when 20-25 artists would take the CMAC stage.
Ginny Clark, who heads Friends of CMAC, the group that oversees the venue, said the concert season would typically start in June, but with the state’s COVID protocols changing seemingly by the day, they held off on booking artists. In turn, artists themselves were in a bit of a holding pattern regarding a return to performing, she noted.
“It has been a lot of pivoting through the whole year,” Clark said.
To illustrate, she noted that CMAC originally announced that it would only allow people who had proof of COVID vaccinations into the venue. However, with updated guidance, CMAC is only asking now that those who have not been vaccinated continue to wear masks.
The venue also has a new promoter for 2021. After using Live Nation, the country’s largest concert promoter, in 2019 — it also booked the scuttled 2020 lineup — CMAC has opted for Brooklyn Made Presents, a new promotion company led by Anthony Makes, a former Live Nation New York president.
Makes is no stranger to CMAC, noted Clark, as he led Bowery Presents, the venue’s promoter for several years.
“They’re just terrific individuals,” said Clark of Makes and his staff.
The shift from Live Nation, which produces shows for outdoor venues to the east and west of CMAC — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse and Darien Lake Performing Arts Center — was not out of dissatisfaction, Clark noted.
“They were fantastic to work with,” said Clark.
She is impressed with how quickly Brooklyn Made Presents put together the 2021 season, given how little time it had to book shows. The lineup, as is typical, has a good helping of country, including superstar Luke Combs, who has two sold-out shows, Aug. 5 and 6, something CMAC has never done.
“I would call this a transition year,” said Clark of the summer lineup. “We’re already booking for next year. We’re on track for 20-23 shows for next year.”
Promoters don’t need to sell CMAC on the performers, she said.
“CMAC is a venue that artists want to come to, as well as fans,” she said, pointing to the welcoming atmosphere displayed by paid workers and volunteers alike.
And, CMAC’s ability to get concert goers in and out of the venue is an advantage not lost on anyone who has gone to a show at Darien Lake or Lakeview, she said.
“I think people like good hospitality, good security,” Clark said. “It’s the food. It’s the parking. It’s the security.”
Clark said the performing arts center looks for a wide range of music styles.
“We have all of it,” she said, not wishing to compare what Lakeview or Darien offer. “It depends on what you like. I would say that CMAC is right up there with the best of them.”
She said the venue will soon find out if people are ready for big concerts.
“We may or may not sell as many tickets,” said Clark, pointing out that there was little opportunity for advance sales because the season was put together so quickly. “Normally we’d have announced shows in November, December the year prior. We’re throwing out 15, 16 shows to the public (in a short time), and so is everyone else. The business is different this year.”
‘The CMAC family’
The re-boot of CMAC is personal for venue manager Chris Tuttle, whom Clark describes as “just steadfast.” Tuttle said the many folks who work and volunteer at the venue return each year in no small part because of the camaraderie they share in getting together for many hours 20-25 times each summer.
“We call it the CMAC family,” Tuttle said. “(Canceling the 2020 season) really hurt.”
Tuttle said some 1,000 paid staff and volunteers are involved in putting on shows each summer, and noted that concert-day preparations start at 7 a.m.
He pointed out that unlike some venues, CMAC, a non-profit organization, relies heavily on volunteers.
“We are so grateful to have them,” he said.
The new volunteer coordinator for 2021 is Tammy Boglione, a Canandaigua hair stylist who joined the CMAC volunteer family several years ago with her husband, Ted. CMAC enthusiasts for many years, the couple became volunteers in 2014 when Ted retired from his engineering job, she said.
The attraction to volunteering at the shell was simple.
“I love music,” Tammy said.
Boglione said she also loves people, and that it’s the attribute people must possess if they want to volunteer at CMAC, where most serve as ushers.
It’s not a bad gig, Boglione noted. You get to meet plenty of happy people — they’re at CMAC to hear a favorite artist — and you get in free to shows, she said.
“We just have fun,” she said.
Boglione has about 100 volunteers heading into opening night, but can use more, especially as she looks into 2022. If interested, email volunteer@cmacevents.com.
Usher jobs include helping folks find their seats, making sure they are not smoking, and keeping concert goers sitting on the lawn from trying to grab seats under the shell.
“Just be friendly,” is what she tells new and prospective volunteers. “If you’re not, it’s not really the job for you.”
Each is asked to volunteer for at least 10-11 shows, and the number of volunteers will be increased for bigger shows, Boglione explained.
The 2020 lineup cancellation took a toll on Boglione and her husband, as well as many other volunteers, she said.
“It was very tough,” she said. “It’s a big part of your summer. I know most everyone is looking forward to coming back.”
Boglione and her husband will be at each CMAC show this year, and she’s excited to get rolling with the RPO concert tonight. It’s a great way to get warmed up for the major and country artists to hit the stage in July and August, she said.
Tuttle is ready for some music as well.
“I can’t wait,” he said.