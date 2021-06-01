GENEVA — For those who like the night life and like to boogie, 2020 was a bust. COVID-19 restrictions took care of that.
Little by little, however — with vaccination rates up and covid rates down — music is once again filling the air.
And one of those places where it’s happening again is on Linden Street in downtown Geneva.
After an abbreviated schedule in 2020, “Live From Linden” is back in full force in 2021, with music every weekend.
The event, which thanks to the city, got an early start this year in April, is ready to roll with “the biggest schedule we’ve ever had,” said Dave Linger, one of the leaders of the Live From Linden effort, which involves closing the one-way street on Fridays and Saturdays in the warmer months and making it pedestrian-only for dining, drinking and music.
Performances are from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. Check out Live From Linden’s Facebook page for information about performances and special events.
Linger said Live From Linden is fully booked through June, and noted that musical acts have been waiting a long time to do what they love: Perform for a live audience.
“A lot of these artists have been suffering over the past year,” Linger said. “These artists are not overbooked.”
Even without much publicity, and with the inconsistent weather that comes with spring, the crowds have been strong and will only grow, said Linger.
He said the series is a boon for the merchants of Linden Street, which includes some of downtown’s most popular food and beverage establishments. It even benefits a retailer like Jim Cecere, owner of Finger Lakes Goods.
“It’s my first full summer having a store on Linden Street,” he said. “A primary reason for me to open a store both in Geneva and on Linden Street are the events held each weekend. It’s a draw for locals and tourists alike, and brings a positive energy that truly benefits our community. I plan on continuing to expand my store, including outdoor seating geared towards offering coffee, sweets and other options for people who come to Linden Street to enjoy live events or to just lounge around and enjoy themselves.”
Another merchant excited about Live From Linden’s return is Kevin Dombrowski, chef and owner of The Rusty Pig, the Linden Street barbecue joint that opened in 2019.
“We’re so excited for the opportunity to get out on the street and get to normal,” he said. “We can’t wait to see the festivals (on Linden and elsewhere) going again.”
He said the Rusty Pig benefited greatly from Live From Linden.
“It’s (business) night and day with bands,” he said. “It’s probably up 25 percent with people in the street.”
Dombrowski compares Linden’s hopping Fridays and Saturdays to a mini-Bourbon Street — the famous food and entertainment district in New Orleans. He said with the easing of covid restrictions and rise in vaccinations, he’s already seen an increase in business as people become more comfortable with going out again.
Cecere, Linger and Dombrowski also point to the collaborative nature of Linden Street merchants regarding Live From Linden.
“Our collective goal is to provide a setting for people to enjoy themselves as they shop and dine at the establishments along the street and around town,” said Cecere.
And Linger notes that merchants who probably don’t get direct benefit from a street full of people enjoying food and drink still support the effort. He points to Tom Burrall, owner of C.S. Burrall & Son insurance agency, as an example.
Burrall’s office is sponsoring a performance by The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters on Aug.14, while Linden Social Club brings the jazzy Geneva-based group to the street on July 3 in celebration of their fifth anniversary.
Burrall, a City Council member representing the First Ward, said he’s happy to play a role in promoting Linden Street and all of downtown Geneva.
“Supporting the arts, supporting the community and helping people has been the core of our business model since our 19th century inception and extends to each of us personally at C.S. Burrall & Son,” he said. “Outdoor live entertainment for all of Geneva to enjoy, particularly in downtown Geneva, coupled with the energized and magnetic sound of the local Lipker Sisters, will keep shining brilliant lights on all of the sparkling businesses in our downtown. Bringing live events to Geneva, whether it be to The Smith, the lakefront or downtown, is always a mental boost, pandemic or not. I appreciate and thank all the local businesses and individuals who support the efforts to collaborate to bring Geneva together.”
Cecere hasn’t been on Linden long, but loves the potential for this small, one-way street that has become the city’s hub for food and drink, especially on weekends.
“Linden Street is a draw for Genevans and people visiting the Finger Lakes,” he said. “My store sees a lot of local folks, but also a significant number of tourists who see Linden Street and Geneva as a destination. I see nothing but continued upward potential for our city and region.”