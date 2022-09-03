SENECA FALLS — Town Police Chief Stu Peenstra understands that for some people, passing a school bus with flashing red lights is an “honest mistake” that may result in the driver receiving a warning.
However, when that action is willful, the driver will be getting a ticket — no ifs, ands or buts.
“We have noticed that more and more drivers are distracted and/or have a blatant disregard for obeying the rules of the road,” Peenstra said. “If it’s not an absolute reckless act and drivers own up to their mistake(s), we like to ‘educate’ them or remind people to obey the rules of the road first.”
With area students returning to classes next week, Peenstra and others are reminding drivers that those familiar yellow buses will be back on roads and streets after summer vacation. Don’t be surprised to see police vehicles nearby in the days after school resumes.
“We will be doing exactly that for the first few school days, both morning and afternoon, when available to do so,” Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said. “With all of the distractions drivers face today ... this reminder is of the utmost importance. Our children are headed back to school and the safety around stopping for buses, being observant to children walking to and from school, ensuring drivers are aware of crosswalks, and not becoming distracted will ensure the safety of our children as they start the new school year.”
Mary Beer, Ontario County’s director of public health, said her agency is working with the sheriff’s office and county traffic safety board on the “Stop on Red, Kids Ahead” campaign. They cite section 1174 of state vehicle and traffic law, which states:
• When a school bus displays flashing red lights, all drivers approaching from either direction must come to a full stop.
• Drivers must remain stopped until red lights are turned off and the bus resumes motion, or until signaled to do so by the bus driver or a police officer.
• Simply waiting for kids to board the bus is not sufficient. Red flashing lights must be off.
• This law applies to quiet country roads and busy city streets. It also includes roads and streets with medians.
Police and safety officials said there are stiff penalties for passing a bus with red lights flashing. A first offense can result in a fine of up to $400 and five “points” on a driver’s license.
“Even the largest fine, however, pales in comparison to injuring a child because of carelessness, impatience, or distracted driving,” Beer said.
Additionally, Beer is urging parents to remind their children about obeying instructions from the bus driver or bus monitor.
“Kids need occasional reminders about how to behave on the ride to and from school,” she said. “The likelihood of accidents increases when drivers are distracted for any reason, including boisterous students.”
Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham said his officers will be following buses before and after school when classes resume. Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said drivers should stop their vehicles at least 20 feet from the bus.
“You must stop when you see the lights,” Spike said.
The sheriff noted the cost of a fine goes beyond several hundred dollars.
“There are court surcharges and miscellaneous fees that are added, making it more costly, including marks on your license,” Spike said. “We encourage all motorists to be aware that the buses will soon be on our streets and highways. Let’s keep our kids safe.”
Peenstra said his officers will be a visible presence around school buses and buildings come next week. He and others say it’s good practice to either stop when you see yellow lights or at least slow down, instead of trying to “beat” the red lights by accelerating.
“Drivers need to understand that red lights on a school bus do not activate until a bus is completely stopped. You definitely need to begin slowing down when you see the yellow lights,” he said. “If you don’t start slowing down when you see the yellow lights, it’s possible it could be too late to stop by the time you see the red lights.”