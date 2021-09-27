COVID continues due to those who refuse masks, vaccines
To the Editor:
Recently, we were signed up to go to our favorite Contra Dance camp for the first time in two years. But it was very disappointingly canceled since COVID-19 is out of control again due to all the unvaccinated Americans that think their freedom is infringed on by having to wear a mask or be vaccinated. This despite the fact there is absolutely no unlimited freedom anywhere in the world without a corresponding responsibility to protect your society, as powerfully explained by Lawrence Goldstone and Cameron Miller Sept. 7 and 8.
My disappointment is absolutely nothing compared to the extra hundreds of thousands that died and lost businesses due to mask and vaccine refusal. The leaders of our 10 counties are worried that people will resign if the governor’s mask/vaccine mandates are not softened. To them I say: Let them all resign, we all have been bullied long enough by those terrorizing enemies of society. We will survive without them and I don’t think they can get unemployment if they resign from their jobs.
Anti-vaxxers please ask yourselves this: How come all the people on Fox and various websites that are telling you not to get vaccinated almost without fail are vaccinated themselves? Could it be that they get a bigger paycheck the more they can keep you stirred up? Or maybe they are paid by rich industrialists that wants to keep you suffering and in ”your place” whether you are white or black? If you for a minute think they do it out of concern for your freedom, you are just more naive than should be allowed! If so, you probably also think Republicans are looking out for your freedom — even as they are spending all their time becoming more like the Taliban, taking away your voting rights and women’s rights. In fact, I cannot think of a single thing Republicans have done the last 40 years to improve the welfare and well being of ordinary people, least of all affordable health insurance, always only lowering taxes of rich people.
And if you value your freedom: Never again trust anyone who is not willing to publicly denounce the insurrection/coupe attempt on Jan. 6. Because the day they succeed in installing an unelected dictator, that will be the last day you have any freedom of any kind, even if you think the dictator is your kind of dictator.
JORGEN OVERGAARD
Branchport