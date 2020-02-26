HAMBURG — If Republican Chris Jacobs doesn’t have any interest in debating Democrat Nate McMurray in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat formerly held by Chris Collins, Duane Whitmer is more than willing to step in.
Whitmer is the Libertarian Party candidate for Congress in the 27th District.
McMurray has asked Republican Chris Jacobs to debate him ahead of the special election on April 28, but Jacobs has not responded to that invitation. Whitmer said he’s willing to take part but so far, Whitmer said in a press release, Jacobs has ignored that invitation, too.
“Chris may be afraid to debate Nate, but Nate is apparently also afraid to debate me, as he left me out of the invite,” said Whitmer. “So, I hereby accept Nate’s invitation to Chris to debate Nate.”
Whitmer is the chairman of the Erie County Libertarian Party and said he has received endorsement from the 27th District’s Libertarian Party county chairs. He said he also is petitioning to be on the Right to Bear Arms ballot line for both the special election on April 28 and the general election in November.
Libertarians believe in, among other things, civil liberty, non-interventionism, free-market capitalism and limited government.
“I will really spice up this debate that would otherwise feature two corporate lawyers affiliated with Delaware North who are political centrists,” said Whitmer. “Without a candidate who proposes real change for the 80 percent of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, the audience could very well fall asleep from sheer boredom.”
Whitmer said he is a tax adviser who represents taxpayers before the IRS, and that his key issues would be “ending the twin wars on peaceful gun owners and drug owners, ending the pointless foreign undeclared wars started by George W. Bush and Barack Obama and drastically cutting federal spending to stop borrowing from our grandchildren to pay for our own greedy programs.”