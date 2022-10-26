SENECA FALLS — A large collection of local history scrapbooks compiled by late Seneca Falls Town Historian Roberta Halden has been digitized by the Seneca Falls Library — and they’re now available online.
Library Director Jenny Burnett said since arriving at the library in 2018, she has been considering which areas of the library’s collection are ripe for digitization. The collection of 129 scrapbooks was at the top of her list.
“I said (this collection) is irreplaceable and the library board agreed to do it,” she said, noting the project was fully funded by the library.
The notebooks contain newspaper clippings, photographs and other local ephemera dating from the 1860s to 2017. The library also is digitizing six other historical items in its collection, including a group of Daughters of the American Revolution letters, a St. Patrick’s Church booklet, programs from the popular Aqua Festival, and several visitor guides from different eras.
Like so many other things, the project was waylaid by the Covid pandemic. Scanning of the collection got under way in May and was completed in mid-August, Burnett said. Ninety of the 129 scrapbooks are available online; the remaining still have to be run through optimal character recognition software so they are more searchable.
Burnett said the Southern Regional Library Council was hired to perform the digitizing work — and the main reason is because, as part of the New York Heritage digital collections, the Halden scrapbook collection will never be sold.
“This will never be put behind a pay wall,” Burnett said. “It will always be readily available.”
The physical scrapbooks themselves will remain on the library’s shelves, but Burnett said having them online has the advantage of content being searchable by name, a big boost for anyone doing genealogical research, which Burnett said has previously been one of the collection’s most common uses.
“Anyone who is into local history or genealogy, they can fill in some pieces,” she said. “Or, if you’re a history buff in general, there’s some really fun stuff in there.”
Since it was launched two weeks ago, the online scrapbook collection has received close to 400 “hits,” Burnett said.
Burnett is grateful the collection has been digitized for another reason; she said “it was a ticking time bomb” in terms of some of the paper being too brittle for digitization itself and she wanted to avoid that scenario.
Seneca County Historian Walt Gable wrote in an email that Halden’s notebooks have been an easy source of local information for his research when writing articles or delivering local history programs.
“The late Roberta Halden undoubtedly spent hundreds of hours going through the local newspapers and selecting out articles on local happenings as well as obituaries and other news of people in Seneca County and then organizing it into these notebooks for various years and/or topics,” Gable wrote. “I frequently refer people to these notebooks when they contact me for actual obituaries of people, etc. We are fortunate that she was such a dedicated preserver and organizer of the newspaper records of our local history.”