OVID — The Edith B. Ford Memorial Library recently announced the “Cayuga-Seneca Lakes Agriculture and Craft Beverage Memory Project,” a ground-breaking effort to document the history, impact and reach of the pioneering craft beverage industries between Seneca and Cayuga lakes.
Made possible by a two-year, $50,000 Accelerating Promising Practices for Small Libraries grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Agriculture and Craft Beverage Memory Project will create — through interviews from winery owners, vineyard managers, vintners, brewers, distillers and cider makers — a rich oral history of the region’s world-renowned beverage industry.
“The small towns between Seneca and Cayuga lakes are home to America’s first and longest running wine trail and a thriving wine and beverage industry,” Ford Memorial Library Director Shannon O’Connor said in a press release. “We are thrilled to be able to collect and preserve the proud history and tradition of one of our region’s most revered industries and deeply grateful to the Institute for Museum and Library Services for its generous support of this exciting project.”
Set to begin in September, the project will be spearheaded by library archivist Monica Wilkinson Kelly and include recorded interviews and podcasts featuring key members of the wine and craft beverage community, as well as public round-table discussions led by industry leaders and local historians.
In addition to participating in related events and activities, community members are encouraged to donate industry-related ephemera and photographs to be featured in corresponding exhibitions.
For more information, visit https://craftbeveragememoryproject.com or contact the library at memory@ovidlibrary.org or (607)869-3031.