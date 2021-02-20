WATERLOO — The Waterloo Library & Historical Society will host a snowshoe story walk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 27-28 on Oak Island.
Participants will read the book “A Snowy Day” while snowshoeing on the Oak Island trail. Snowshoes will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, or people can bring their own — or just walk.
Children will receive an activity kit to make their own snow globe, instructions for homemade indoor snow, and a book. The suggested donation is $10 per family.
Seneca Meadows Inc. is sponsoring the event.
For information and registration, call (315) 539-3313 or email waterloolib@gmail.com.