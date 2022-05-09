SENECA FALLS — The life of a legendary local woman will be celebrated later this month.
There will be a reception to honor the late Judy Pipher, an internationally acclaimed astronomer, 2007 National Women’s Hall of Fame inductee and community contributor, from 1-4 p.m. May 21 at the Hall’s 1 Canal St. headquarters.
People are invited to drop to share memories of Pipher in an open forum. Refreshments will be served.
Pipher died Feb. 22 at the age of 81.
The Toronto native received a degree in astronomy from the University of Toronto in 1962 and earned her doctoral degree from Cornell University in 1971. While at Cornell, Piper researched infrared and sub-millimeter astronomy, the first woman to specialize in those fields.
After earning her doctoral degree, she joined the faculty of the Physics and Astronomy Department at the University of Rochester, where she taught and continued her research for 31 years.
As a Hall of Fame member — she was the Hall of Famer living in Seneca Falls at the time of her death — Pipher was instrumental in advocating for and establishing a strong community for inductees to get to know and celebrate one another. She helped in the nomination and judging process.
Longtime Hall of Fame board member Ginny DeJohn, who knew Pipher for years, said “life was her universe.” DeJohn described Pipher as someone who looked beyond herself to bring light into the community.
Pipher’s local service included a stint on the Hall of Fame board; serving as an officer and board member of the Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry, where she coordinated the annual holiday gingerbread house event; and being an active member of the Red Tent Book Club, Ladies Who Lunch, and Lake to Lake Women.
The memorial event is sponsored by her family and friends.