GENEVA — There’s a good chance Tim “TS” Pfeffer won’t make a habit of torching a pickup truck in the heart of downtown.
But that’s what he did last weekend — with help from the Geneva Fire Department. It was part of a short film he is making for his Finger Lakes Film Co.
“We’re excited to bring some exciting stuff to the city,” Pfeffer said Tuesday, a couple of days after filming what he called a “full-on stunt” at the intersection of Exchange and Castle streets.
The scene, done late Sunday night into early Monday morning, was a well-kept secret beforehand to keep residents away from a potentially dangerous situation. Barricades were set up in the area and police did not allow cars or pedestrian traffic near the site.
“I really need to thank the city,” said Pfeffer, noting the stunt had been in the works for months including a permit process. “The Geneva Fire Department, Geneva Police Department, city officials. This really could not have gotten done without them.”
The scene is part of Pfeffer’s film “The Eastern,” which he calls a modern take on the western drama. In a nutshell, it’s about a stranger coming through town and stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.
The converters, which contain precious metals including palladium, are then sold as expensive scrap metal. There were converter thefts in the Finger Lakes area several years ago, and Pfeffer said a resurgence was seen in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I got interested in the idea of people moving around scrapping metal for money. This seemed like the perfect setting and it just kind of stuck with me,” he said. “That is what drives me as a director and writer. I fall in love with these concepts. It has the potential to be an engaging story.”
Pfeffer, whose studio is in the Geneva Enterprise Development Center on North Genesee Street, grew up in the Rochester area and graduated from the Park School of Communications at Ithaca College. His mother grew up in Geneva.
After graduating from Ithaca, Pfeffer went to Los Angeles and worked with filmmakers and screenwriters such as Sofia and Roman Coppola, the children of the legendary Francis Ford Coppola. Pfeffer returned to the area after about a decade in California.
“I got my feet wet and understood how the industry worked,” he said. “My dad said, ‘You gotta know what’s in the kitchen to cook,’ and LA is the kitchen. I did a lot of stunt filming in LA, flame/fire stuff from start to finish.”
Pfeffer said he worked closely with the Geneva FD and Chief Mike Combs for the local stunt, which included an actor who was in the vehicle, which was donated by Jim Elkin (yes, the actor got out safely). Firefighters doused the flames after the scene was filmed.
“It went off without a hitch. We had our stuff organized and executed,” he said. “The fire department suggested ways to shoot this and get a bigger flame. It was a collaboration up to the last moment. It was breathtaking. We were all shaking hands afterward and chatting about when we can do something like this again.”
“We helped with the truck fire scene as well as extinguishment of the truck fire when the scene was completed,” Combs said. “We were on scene to keep everyone involved safe during the fire scene shot of the film.”
Pfeffer plans to shoot the rest of the film in areas near Seneca Lake including Watkins Glen, Dundee, and Dresden. The length will likely be 5 to 12 minutes, and Pfeffer hopes to show it at film festivals later this year.
He is also thinking of showing parts of it at the Smith Opera House in the fall, but likely not the entire film until the festivals.
“The Finger Lakes are so miraculous — really a cornerstone of New York state. We have the food, beverage and ag industry here, why not an arts and film side?” he said. “My goal is to bring film production to the Finger Lakes. It is going to be a long, steady journey. One step at a time.”