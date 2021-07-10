NEWARK — Members of the Lincoln Fire Department made a special presentation at Laurel House Comfort Care Home recently, donating $500 raised specifically from firefighter individual contributions. Lincoln FD board President Mike Frederes read a proclamation to Lacy Graham, Laurel House’s executive director.
It read: “The men and women of the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Laurel House and its staff for your care of (former chief) James Gallaher Sr. and his family this past February. Losing a past chief, brother, firefighter, husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend is never easy, but having him in your care for his final days was a blessing. The Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department will always be grateful for the opportunity you provided us to gather at your facility and say good-bye and share one last memory with Jim. Thanks for your service to the community.”
In marking the occasion, firefighters brought two fire trucks to Laurel House, where the ceremony was conducted on the back lawn, in view of one of the residents inside. Frederes, leading a contingent of 10 firefighters, told Graham that “firefighter Bob Brewer challenged the membership at a meeting in March, after former Chief Gallaher had passed, to dig into their pockets and come up with a $500 donation to support Laurel House.” Firefighters responded, and Frederes stressed that the donation was coming straight from the membership.
Laurel House Comfort Care Home provides end-of-life care at no cost.