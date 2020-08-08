GENEVA — Apparently, reports of 70-year-old Linden Exchange closing for good were exaggerated.
It was announced in June that the used clothing and consignment store operated by Trinity Episcopal Church was shutting its doors for good due to pandemic-related reasons and the inability to pay rent. It had not been open since March 13, the result of the novel coronavirus crisis.
Midge Tuxill, who ran the store for 25 years, made the announcement. The store began to sell off or donate its inventory, leaving only four racks.
Then, along came Tuxill’s daughter, Betsey, recently retired from a 35-year career as a teacher in New Jersey. She came home to Geneva and decided to begin her retirement by trying to reopen the Linden Exchange.
“I met with the church steering committee,” Betsey said. “The bishop was reluctant to reopen because of COVID.
“I worked there on and off when I came up for the summer with my mother for 20 years and was going to help close it, nut customers came in all upset. One said she had no affordable source for clothes for her kids. The volunteers also said they wanted to come back, so I decided to see if we could work something out.”
She received a concession on rent from landlord David Linger and agreed to fewer volunteers and COVID restrictions.
The store reopens Aug. 12.
“It will be a discount clothing store at first, and then I hope we can move back into consignment work,” Betsey said.
The new operation changed its name. It will be known as the Linden Shop Inc., although it will continue to operate at 430 Exchange St.