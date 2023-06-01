GENEVA — The Linden Wine Series returns for a second straight year, beginning Saturday night.
According to founder Jim Cecere, owner of Finger Lakes Goods, the series will “showcase up to 10 esteemed wineries at each event, providing attendees with an unforgettable evening of wine tastings, delectable food pairings, live music, and an array of exclusive offerings.”
The series will be held from 6-8 p.m. on five different Saturday nights. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. each Saturday, and Cecere said guests “will have the opportunity to relish an exquisite lineup of wines expertly crafted by renowned wineries. Each event promises to be a delightful celebration of the Finger Lakes region’s rich viticultural heritage.”
Here is the schedule:
• June 3: Riesling.
• July 1: Sparkling wines.
• July 29: Anything but Riesling.
• Aug. 26: Women in Wine.
• Sept. 23: Seeing Red.
“We are thrilled to bring the 2023 Linden Wine Series to downtown Geneva, showcasing the exceptional wines of the Finger Lakes region,” Cecere said. “This event brings thousands to downtown Geneva to explore the wines of the Finger Lakes in a fun, festive atmosphere.”
According to Cecere, more than 25 wineries, including Red Tail Ridge, Boundary Breaks, Glenora, Dr. Konstantin Frank, and Ryan William, are confirmed to participate. He said the Linden Wine Series has garnered “tremendous support” from businesses throughout Geneva and the Finger Lakes region.
“Businesses across Linden Street and throughout the region have been immensely supportive,” added Joe Kennedy, owner of the Linden Social Club. “It really brings more energy and focus to both Geneva and the Finger Lakes.”
Proceeds from the Linden Wine Series will benefit Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving clean waters and fostering sustainability within the region.
Passports (tickets) for each event are available for purchase at lindenwineseries.com. Individual event tickets are priced at $35, while wine enthusiasts looking for the complete experience can secure a Full Passport for $140. Tickets are limited.