Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.