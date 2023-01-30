PENN YAN — Following Yates County Clerk Lois Hall’s announcement that she will retire at year’s end, her deputy clerk has announced her candidacy for the position.
In a news release, Molly Linehan said she plans to run for county clerk in this year’s election. Linehan, a Republican, has served as deputy clerk under Hall since 2016.
“Through working with the residents and businesses of Yates County as deputy county clerk, and with the various local and Supreme and county courts, and county, town and village offices, I have gained the valuable experience necessary to serve as the county clerk,” Linehan said.
Hall announced earlier this month that she will retire at the end of her current term in December 2023. She has been county clerk since 2015.
Linehan worked in the Yates County district attorney’s office before being appointed deputy clerk by Hall. She also worked for a private practice attorney — handling real-estate matters — for more than eight years.
Linehan has lived in Penn Yan since 2004. She currently serves on the town of Milo Republican Committee and is a member of the Penn Yan Lions Club, Penn Yan Elks Lodge, Seneca Lake Duck Hunters, and Yates County chapter of Shooters Committee On Political Education.
Linehan lives with her daughters, Meaghan and Morgen, and her fiancé, Jeff Hulse.
“Hard work and continued excellent customer service are what I strive to continue to provide to meet the needs of our residents and the county,” she said.