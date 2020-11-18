GENEVA — At least for the first hour of Tuesday’s Zoom forum, no one joined in to talk about either positive or negative interactions with the Geneva Police Department.
A few sent in emails to express themselves or to ask questions about police and police procedures, not personal encounters.
Daniel Hennessy urged people not to dehumanize police officers but to recognize that they are humans first and police officers second.
“They are under intense pressure and stress, as is his or her family. They are doing the best they can to protect and serve,” Hennessy said. “We should learn more about the officers, their likes and dislikes, as a person. If we can personalize them, we can take down walls.”
The session was the second one sponsored by the Geneva Police Reform and Reinvention Collective. It was facilitated by Sim Covington from Finger Lakes Community College.
Covington “opened the floor” virtually to the public to share their experiences with local police six times in the first hour and got no responses.
An anonymous email was read that asked several questions about police procedure. One of the questions was how much deception an officer can use in questioning a suspect, suggesting that lying about how much evidence police have could scare an innocent person into giving a false confession. The questioner asked if there were repercussions for officers doing that.
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts, a collective member, said law allows police not to be completely forthright to a citizen being questioned “as long as it isn’t over the top” and could lead to a false confession.
“Interviews today are recorded and videotaped and we have body cameras,” Ritts said. “It’s not like it was before those things came into use. If an officer lies on the stand, it’s perjury and we prosecute.”
Later, collective member and attorney Carrie Bleakley questioned the fairness of deceptive information given by police in interrogations.
“I’m not saying that doesn’t happen. The law has said when that tactic can be used,” Ritts replied. “Today there is more finesse, more nuance and transparency.”
Public Defender Leanne Lapp, another collective member, asked if police should be held to a higher standard regarding use of deception in questioning.
“I think police are held to a higher standard by law,” Ritts said.
Bleakley brought up the use of force, saying it is very subjective and subject to bias toward people of color, especially Black males.
Collective member Theresa Johnson said listening to last week’s initial public forum on police interactions, she came away with the impression that Geneva is “two cities in one spot.” She said on perspectives on police, Blacks feel much different than the whites who participated.
“There is bias in Geneva. Blacks are viewed as threats by certain officers. What training are new officers given on how to avoid that when they arrive at a scene? Let’s not talk in circles. I think we all heard it last week,” Johnson said.
Member Lucile Mallard told of an incident when she and her sister were driving to church and an officer stopped the car. She said her sister was driving, but when another officer saw it was Mallard, the head of Geneva’s NAACP chapter, in the passenger seat, they seemed to be less aggressive.
“What if that officer didn’t known who I was? It may have ended up different,” she said.