SENECA FALLS — In the absence of on-stage theater over the past year or so, Steve Duprey has directed several online productions — mainly for the Geneva Theatre Guild.
So when the Seneca Community Players wanted to put on a virtual summer show, they reached out to an old friend.
“The easy answer is they called me because of the work I was doing with GTG for online theater,” Duprey said when asked how he began working again — after many years — with the Seneca Falls-based Seneca Community Players. “They didn’t have anyone who knew how to make that happen, and I had myself and my daughter (Kate) as this team.”
The reunion takes shape Friday, when Seneca Community Players begins a three-day run of “Spoon River Anthology.” The show conveys the dreams, secrets and regrets of deceased members of a fictional town — and their longing of what might have been.
It’s a show Duprey knows well, having directed it several years ago for the Geneva High School Drama Club. However, this version will be significantly different from that production (which was on-stage) and online shows Duprey has done during the pandemic.
That’s because the actors will be performing their parts from cemeteries near where they live.
“This show, for me, feels a little dangerous because we have to depend on the weather. We just started rehearsing on location recently after rehearsing from living rooms over the last four weeks,” he said. “As it happened, during a recent rehearsal we had a downpour in one of the cemeteries.”
About a dozen actors will play 50 roles, coming from Seneca Falls, Geneva and Clifton Springs but as far away as New Hampshire, New York City, and Massachusetts. They range in age from 30-year-old Kiefer Schenck of East Rochester to 86-year-old Ellie Stearns of Geneva — and those in between.
“When we did this show at Geneva High, those kids did an incredible job with material that quite frankly was beyond their years,” Duprey said. “With this cast, these experiences belong to them. The older folks bring so much experience with their life journeys.”
The show is also a homecoming of sorts for Duprey, an artist from Phelps who started his foray into theater as an actor for Seneca Community Players in 1979 and was technical director for the organization’s summer season a year later. He later directed shows for SCP, but none recently.
Like many, Duprey longs for a return to live, on-stage theater and there are signs of that happening. Broadway shows are set to resume in September.
“I really hope this is the last online show I do, but it’s been an incredible learning experience and kind of cool to solve new problems,” he said. “I found this online production very interesting and challenging, but I am looking forward to being in close proximity to my actors after this.”
The Seneca Community Players’ production of “Spoon River Anthology” will be done live (online) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. To buy tickets, go to showtix4u.com/event-details/51042 or facebook.com/SenecaCommunityPlayers.