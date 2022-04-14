GENEVA — Linden Street once again will become a weekend outdoor party zone, starting Friday at 5 p.m. That’s when Live from Linden returns for another season, with the street shut down to vehicles Friday and Saturday nights — replaced by revelers, outdoor seating and live bands.
The event kicks off this Friday, although the musical acts won’t start until the following weekend, said Dave Linger, one of the principal organizers behind the popular weekend event that puts the spotlight on the many food and drink offerings on the street. With new businesses in 2022, including Hog Wallow Tavern and Vinifera Wine Bar, “there’s going to be more things to do,” Linger noted.
Here’s the musical lineup so far for the first leg of Live from Linden:
April 22: Michael Gonzalez.
April 29: Jerry Martin.
April 30: Slick Sly.
May 6: Johnny Matrix.
May 7: Grace and Boone.
The shows run from 6-9 p.m. and are free.
“The Live From Linden group thanks the Bank of the Finger Lakes for their continuing support of local businesses and free live music,” Linger said. “With the bank’s support, we were able to have over 40 nights of music last year.”
Local bands will perform on Linden into the fall, Linger noted.
As the weather warms, start times for musical acts will move to 6:30 p.m., with a hard stop of the music at 10 p.m., he noted.
There may be occasional Sunday street closures for special events, Linger said.
For Live from Linden updates, go to facebook.com/livefromlinden.